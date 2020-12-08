Total Recall is coming to 4K in time for its 30th anniversary. Director Paul Verhoeven‘s sci-fi action flick arrives as a three-disc 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital) and Digital 4K Ultra HD on December 8, AKA today, from Lionsgate. In honor of this new release, we’re debuting an exclusive Total Recall clip from the Blu-ray, featuring a look at a featurette devoted to Jerry Goldsmith‘s pulse-pounding, action-packed score.

Total Recall Clip

During his long career, Jerry Goldsmith composed music for the Star Trek films, the Rambo movies, Planet of the Apes, Patton, Chinatown, Poltergeist, Gremlins, Mulan, and many more. And he also crafted the score to Total Recall, Paul Verhoeven’s ultraviolent sci-fi film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Total Recall is arriving on 4K for the first time ever, bringing with it special features – including this video above, which praises how Goldsmith embraced Total Recall‘s unapologetic over-the-top action and built his music around it. As they say in the video, Goldsmith’s music had a way of “narrating the action,” almost as if it was directly a part of that action.

Here’s a full list of features included on the 4K release, which includes a never-before-seen exclusive documentary feature and two brand-new featurettes

4K ULTRA HD / BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES:

Disc 1 (4K Feature Film and Special Features):

Total Excess: How Carolco Changed Hollywood Documentary – NEW!

“Open Your Mind: Scoring Total Recall” Featurette – NEW!

“Dreamers Within the Dream: Developing Total Recall” Featurette – NEW!

Audio Commentary with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Paul Verhoeven

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 2 (Blu-ray Feature Film and Special Features):

Audio Commentary with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Paul Verhoeven

Disc 3 (Blu-ray – Special Features):



“Total Recall: The Special Effects” Featurette

“The Making of Total Recall” Featurette

“Imagining Total Recall” Documentary

Theatrical Trailer

The 4K restoration was supervised by Paul Verhoeven, and the restoration crew took great care to maintain the film’s special effects. In Total Recall, “it’s the year 2084, and construction worker Quaid (Schwarzenegger) is haunted by dreams of Mars, a place he’s never been. Against his wife’s (Sharon Stone) wishes, Quaid goes to Rekall, a memory-implant company that promises a thrilling virtual trip to the red planet. But what Quaid “remembers” is that he’s a secret agent whose cover has been blown…and that he must return to Mars at any cost.”

It’s a wild, funny, gory movie. Sure, they tried out a remake with Colin Farrell, but absolutely no one remembers that. Stick with the original.