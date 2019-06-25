Toy Story 4 is in theaters now, and the film somehow serves as a perfect ending to the Pixar Animation franchise. We don’t know if there are any plans to continue the story of these beloved toys (we hope there aren’t), so in the meantime, we’ll just act like this is the end of our playtime with Pixar’s first feature film friends.

That’s why we love this new Toy Story 4 Ever video created by Topher Grace‘s editing side project Lou’s Cafe, which runs through every bit of the Toy Story franchise (even the shorts), and pays tribute to all of the toys we’ve met over the years.

Toy Story 4 Ever Video

First and foremost, the video serves as a nostalgic look back at the adventures we’ve had with Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bullseye, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, Hamm, Rex, the Pizza Planet Aliens, Slinky Dog, the Green Army Men, and the barrage of new toys we’ve met in all the sequels that followed. The video even roll calls the characters from the TV specials Toy Story of Terror and Toy Story That Time Forgot.

But then it shifts into the new adventure that Woody has in Toy Story 4, featuring plenty of new footage of the sheriff’s reunion with his lady friend Bo Peep (or as Forky calls her, “Bo-bo-BO-bo-BO-bo-bo-BO-bo”). For me, this video really cements the idea that this has been Woody’s franchise all along, even though plenty of other toys throughout the years have made his adventures that much more memorable. That’s what makes his journey in Toy Story 4 that much more satisfying.

If for some reason you’ve been skeptical of whether or not you need to see Toy Story 4, know that it’s essential viewing. My skepticism lasted for months, and once the overwhelmingly positive reviews started rolling in, I was shocked. But then I was wholly satisfied when I saw the movie for myself, and these animated toys made tears come out of my face. This movie will take you on a significant emotional journey that hits your heart just as squarely as Toy Story 3, but in a much different way. You won’t regret seeing this one with the whole family.

Toy Story 4 is directed by Josh Cooley and features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Annie Potts, Don Rickles, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves.

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realize that they’re worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.

Toy Story 4 is in theaters everywhere now.