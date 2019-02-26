Topher Grace has done it again. Seven years after the BlacKkKlansman actor assembled all the Star Wars prequels in an 85-minute fan film, Grace has released another amazing Star Wars fan edit in the form of a 5-minute trailer. But this time, he’s got a much bigger playground: all 10 Star Wars films, including all the standalone films released in the past three years.

Together with with Jeff Yorkes, Grace has proven his fan-edit accolades and created a Star Wars mega-trailer that gives a stunning picture of the entire franchise in just five minutes.

Topher Grace Star Wars Trailer

If you’re a longtime /Film reader, you may remember back in 2012 when /Film’s Peter Sciretta was invited to a secret screening that has become the stuff of Hollywood movie geek legend. Topher Grace, the actor from That ’70s Show and most recently BlacKkKlansman, had edited a new Star Wars film — a film that turned out to be a compilation of all three Star Wars prequel movies into one 85-minute cut. It was a roaring success. Peter called it the “best possible edit of the Star Wars prequels given the footage released and available,” and Grace earned his stars as a devout member of the Star Wars and geek community.

Now he’s back, and he’s got another great Star Wars fan edit to blow us away. Grace teamed up with Yorkes to create a fantastic Star Wars series trailer, creating a seamless story from A New Hope through the flashbacks in Rogue One and Solo, to the new saga with The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. More than just being a compilation of cool scenes, Grace and Yorkes draw a strong emotional and narrative through-line that is punctuated by an inspired smash cut to Rey after Yoda’s famous (and oft-debated) line from Empire Strikes Back, “There is another.” It’s impressive, thrilling stuff and suggests that Grace could have a promising career behind the camera if he so desires.

What do you think? Do you like Topher Grace’s Star Wars mega-trailer?