Tony Revolori is going from Far From Home to a far-off fantasy land. The Spider-Man: Far From Home star is in talks to join the Willow cast as a lead role in the Disney+ series, which follows up the story of the beloved 1988 fantasy film. He would join Warwick Davis, who is reprising his role as the title character, and several other rising stars who are already set to round out the ensemble cast.

Deadline reports that Tony Revolori, of Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Grand Budapest Hotel, is in negotiations for a lead role opposite the previously-cast Ellie Bamber, Cailee Spaeny, and Erin Kellyman in Willow, the Disney+ and Lucasfilm TV series follow-up to the 1988 fantasy film directed by Ron Howard. Warwick Davis is set to reprise his role as Willow Ufgood, who, in the original film, was a Nelwyn dwarf and aspiring sorcerer who played a critical role in protecting an infant named Elora Danan from the evil queen Bavmorda.

The Disney+ series will take place years after the events of the film, introducing all-new characters to the enchanted realm. The new series comes from Jonathan Kasdan, who wrote the pilot and serves as co-showrunner alongside Wendy Mericle. Original film director Ron Howard and writer Bob Dolman are also involved.

There aren’t many concrete details yet for the Willow Disney+ series, but per Deadline, it revolves around a “group on a mission to save a kidnapped prince. The members of the team include Dove (Bamber), an unassuming kitchen maid whose backstory resembles that of Willow from the movie. Proven that she is “the chosen one,” she is joined on the journey by Kit (Spaeny), the princess whose twin brother was abducted. Kellyman plays Jade, a servant who is Kit’s best friend and moral compass. Also part of the group is a guy, referred to as Boorman, who echoes Val Kilmer’s character in the movie…a thief and liar who joins the quest in exchange for getting out of prison.”

It’s unclear if Reyolori will take the part of Boorman, the morally gray thief of the group, but it wouldn’t be a stretch considering his most well-known role, apart from his breakout role in Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, is as the smarmy bully Flash Thompson in the Spider-Man films.

Willow is slated to film in Wales, where much of the original film was shot. The series is executive produced by Kasdan, Mericle, Howard, and Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan. Dolman is a consulting producer. Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman are co-executive producers; Julia Cooperman is a producer.