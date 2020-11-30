Willow, the Disney+ series set years after the events of the 1988 fantasy movie, is currently negotiating with three actresses to play three primary roles in the upcoming show. Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals), Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim: Uprising), and Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story) are all in talks to play the female leads, and you can read more about their characters below.

No official details about the series have been revealed yet, but according to Deadline, this follow-up show revolves around a group on a mission to save a kidnapped prince.

Bamber, who also appeared in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, is in talks to play Dove, a classic Campbellian hero described as “an unassuming kitchen maid who proves that she is the ‘chosen one’ as she embarks on the journey.” Spaeny, who recently had a supporting role in Alex Garland’s trippy FX sci-fi series Devs, is being eyed to play Kit, a princess whose twin brother is the prince the group is trying to save. According to the casting info, Kit is “destined to be a leader and ultimately the queen.” Finally, Erin Kellyman, who played the resistance hero Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story, is in talks to play a character named Jade, “a servant who is Kit’s best friend and moral compass. She is on her way to becoming the best young warrior in the kingdom.”

And in a not-so-subtle homage to Val Kilmer’s Madmartigan character from the film, the show’s central group of protagonists will also include a thief and liar who joins this new quest in exchange for getting out of jail.

Warwick Davis is reprising his role as Willow Ufgood, the farmer and aspiring sorcerer who was whisked away on an epic adventure to save a prophetic baby in Ron Howard’s 1988 movie. That film saw Davis trying to protect an infant named Elora Danan, the future empress of Tir Asleen, from the clutches of the evil sorceress Queen Bavmorda. I wonder if any of the three characters mentioned above will be revealed to be an older version of Elora, or if that would-be empress is dutifully lording over the kingdom already when this show begins.

Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights) is directing the pilot, and Ron Howard is returning as a producer alongside Bob Dolman, who wrote the ’88 film’s screenplay. Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) wrote the pilot and will serve as the co-showrunner alongside Wendy Mericle (Arrow).