If you’re stuck waiting awhile before you can head off to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, you can still be swept off your feet to a galaxy far, far away and also do some good for those in need.

TOMS footwear has introduced a new line of Star Wars shoes for men and women. You can choose from two different designs in their ultra-lightweight TRVL LITE slip-on style or two other designs in their classic canvas Alpargata style. All of them have a custom storyboard style print commemorating the sci-fi saga.

TOMS Star Wars Shoes – Men

TOM Star Wars Shoes – Women

The TRVL LITE slip-ons are on the pricier side, costing $94.95 for men and $85.95 for women. Meanwhile, the classic canvas Alpargata style only costs $69.95 for both men and women. Those might seem like they’re on the more expensive side for slip-on shoes, but don’t forget that for every pair of shoes TOMS sells, they also providesa pair of shoes to a person in need.

If you’ve got kids that you like to keep stylish, TOMS also has two different pairs for the smaller feet in your family. Of course, since kids are gonna grow out of those pretty quick, the price seems a little too salty when kids can only wear them for so long.

You can head over to the TOMS site right now to order a pair of the new Star Wars shoes while supplies last. They seem to be pretty well stocked on all sizes still, so you shouldn’t have much of a problem getting your hands on them.