Lara Jean is busy thinking about boys. The endearing heroine of Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before seemed to have it all figured out at the end of the 2018 surprise hit. She had put aside her unrequited feelings for her schoolgirl crush and made official her fake relationship with the class dreamboat, Peter Kavinsky. But those letters that her sister sent out are still making their way to their subjects, and the return of an old flame shakes things up again for Lara Jean. Watch the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You trailer below.

To All the Boys PS I Still Love You Trailer

Is anyone else here nervous about the fate of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo)? It’s one thing to continue a love story after the supposed happily ever after, but it’s another to introduce the equally dreamy romantic rival John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), the last recipient of Lara Jean’s old love letters, and a smart, sensitive guy who’s puts Peter’s jock with a heart of gold to shame. Things can’t go well for these three, as Lara Jean starts to feel insecure over her boyfriend Peter’s popularity, and she finds herself working alongside John Ambrose.

Peter, you better not break my heart and John, you better not steal it — or, er, Lara Jean’s heart. Yes, if you think about it realistically, Peter is the typical high school boyfriend who you won’t see after college until you run into him working as a jaded cop in your small town, while John is the sweet college boyfriend who works with the homeless or something. But look at Lara Jean and Peter. They’re so cute.

Directed by Michael Fimognari from a script by by Sofia Alvarez and J. Mills Goodloe, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You also stars Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Trezzo Mahoro and Holland Taylor.

Here is the synopsis for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You:

It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix on February 12, 2020.