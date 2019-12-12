Last year, the internet lost their collective minds over Peter Kavinsky, Noah Centineo‘s dreamboat teen hunk who romances Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) in Netflix’s surprise rom-com mega-hit To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. But the upcoming sequel, To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, teases a new boy who could vie for our affections. Meet Jordan Fisher‘s John Ambrose McClaren, the new romantic interest who can be seen getting pretty cozy with Lara Jean in the new To All the Boys PS I Still Love You first look images.

To All the Boys PS I Still Love You First Look

What happens after the happy ending? We don’t usually get that answer in a rom-com, but thanks to Netflix, we will in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. We get a peek at Lara Jean and Peter trying to be a real couple for the first time (as opposed to being a fake couple) in the first-look images debuted by Entertainment Weekly. But a new obstacle appears in the form of John Ambrose McClaren (Fisher), the dreamy sensitive type in contrast to Peter’s jock with a heart of gold.

“They’re true friends,” Condor said of Lara Jean and John. “But because you can love your friend very much, you get confused. You’re like, ‘Do I love him or do I love him as a friend?’ So he’s really there to mix it up.”

After word-of-mouth turned To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before into one of Netflix’s biggest original hits and its stars into social media celebrities, Netflix quickly greenlit the sequels in Jenny Han’s book series, upon which the movies are based.

“Jenny constructed a book trilogy starting with Lara Jean alone in her room, reading romance novels and fantasizing about what it means to be in love, to getting that, and now [in the sequel], dealing with it,” director Michael Fimognari told EW. “And we still have the little drop in the pond that was created in the first movie, which is these love letters that got sent out, and the ripple of that gets to come back.”

Could that ripple turn Jordan Fisher (Fox’s Rent and Grease Live) into the new Instagram heartthrob à la Centineo, who was able to harness his fame to appear in big-budget films like Charlie’s Angels? Perhaps but there’s one thing for certain: there will be a Team John and a Team Peter.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix on February 12, 2020.