It’s been a good summer for rom-coms — if you have a Netflix subscription, that is. The streaming giant is singlehandedly bringing back the struggling genre to our computer screens, and it seems like their latest offering is as delightful and sweet as its predecessors.

Based on Jenny Han’s bestselling YA novel, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is a high school romantic-comedy about a teenager whose secret love letters accidentally get sent to each of her five crushes. Chaos, hijinks, and of course, romance ensues. Now a full trailer for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before has been released ahead of the film’s August debut.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Trailer

Lana Condor was severely underserved in her brief supporting role as Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse, but in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, she finally gets to unleash her untapped charm. Condor shines as the lead in the Netflix rom-com, playing up the character’s insecurities and landing some brilliant moments of comedy. It’s a performance not unlike Emma Stone’s breakout performance in Easy A, and that’s not just because the two films’ plots about fake relationships are similar. But it doesn’t matter if the movie is formulaic — that’s exactly what we come to rom-coms for! And if To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before can deliver on its predictable sweetness, I’ll be a happy camper.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before comes hot off the heels of Netflix’s runaway success with the endlessly re-watchable workplace rom-com Set It Up, starring Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell. Netflix has plenty of other teen comedies up their sleeves, with the upcoming Sierra Burgess is a Loser, which offers an unlikely rom-com heroine. With To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, the streaming giant is starting to diversify its leads, which is one fresh twist that the traditionally white rom-com genre is in desperate need of.

Directed by Susan Johnson, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before also stars Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Israel Broussard, Andrew Bachelor, John Corbett, and Anna Catchcart.

Here is the synopsis for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before:

What if all the crushes you ever had found out how you felt about them…all at once? Lara Jean Song Covey’s love life goes from imaginary to out of control when the love letters for every boy she’s ever loved—five in all– are mysteriously mailed out.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before premieres on Netflix on August 17, 2018.