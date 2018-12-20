A To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is officially going steady at Netflix, with stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo set to reprise their roles in the hit romantic-comedy. The sequel would adapt the second book in Jenny Han‘s best-selling trilogy, P.S. I Still Love You, which introduces a romantic rival for the lovable jock Peter Kavinsky, the role that made a heartthrob out of Centineo. Whoa, whoa, whoa, indeed.

Netflix announced the development of the highly anticipated To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel with an adorable video of star Lana Condor writing up a Christmas gift list for her co-stars. While she ponders what to get Centineo, who “already has everything” (including the love of millions of teen and 20-something girls), Condor gives us To All the Boys fans the best Christmas present of all: the official confirmation of a To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel Announcement

We heard reports that Netflix was eying a To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel in a multipicture deal with Paramount last month, but the streaming giant has finally confirmed the highly anticipated follow-up to the summer smash hit that turned its stars into heartthrobs. While I am guilty of lavishing far too much attention to the dreamy Centineo, I’m happy that the announcement video lets Condor — the real star and beating heart of the first film — take the spotlight.

The sequel is currently in development in collaboration with Awesomeness Films, Ace Entertainment and Overbrook Entertainment, the first of which previously partnered with Netflix on the first To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Screenwriter Sofia Alvarez is set to pen the script based on Han’s novel P.S. I Still Love You, which sees trouble brewing for Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky with the introduction of a new romantic rival, John Ambrose McClaren, who appeared briefly in the post-credits scene played by Jordan Burtchett. But Condor’s throwaway line in the video, telling an unknown person on the phone, “You’re going to make the perfect John Ambrose!” suggests that the role has been recast. Can a new actor possibly rival our affections for Centineo? We’ll have to see.

Netflix released a cute letter to fans announcing the sequel, the text of which is below:

“To All the Fans I’ve Loved Before, I miss you. I know, it’s only been a few months and I swear I wasn’t trying to avoid you; I just didn’t know how to answer your question without lying to you. The truth isn’t alway simple or straightforward — and as we know all too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But, the letters are out…it’s true. A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix. And yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dreamy stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it too. So let’s do this. I promise the next chapter will be worth the wait! Netflix.”

No release date has yet been set for the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel.