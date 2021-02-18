To All the Boys: Always and Forever hit Netflix on Valentine’s Day weekend to plenty of laughter and tears as Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky’s (Noah Centineo) romantic-comedy trilogy came to an end. But Netflix can keep the laughter going a little bit longer, with the release of a To All the Boys: Always and Forever blooper reel, which shows the cast of the Netflix rom-com tearing it up on the dance floor — sometimes to the embarrassment of their fellow cast members. Watch the To All the Boys: Always and Forever bloopers below.

To All the Boys Always and Forever Bloopers

John Corbett has entered the pantheon of Best Movie Dads with the To All the Boys series, offering heartwarming advice to his daughters (Condor, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart) and proving that he’s an absolute dance machine in the To All the Boys: Always and Forever blooper reel. And true to Movie Dad form, Corbett’s crazy dance skills only earn him embarrassment from his fellow cast members, who avert their gaze as he lets it rip.

They don’t appreciate what they got, but we can appreciate the laughs and chuckles from this blooper reel, which show the entire cast of To All the Boys: Always and Forever staying in character even off-camera. Or maybe they’re just perfectly cast: Centineo and Ross Butler cracking jokes about whip cream, Condor shyly covering up her line goofs, and everyone else just having a blast. It seems like a nice set to have been on, even though it appears that the shoot continued on amid the pandemic (see: the masked crew member [or is that director Michael Fimognari?] at the end), likely after temporarily shutting down in early 2020.

But it’s nice that the cast got to enjoy the closeness for a little bit longer, as To All the Boys: Always and Forever already feels like a film from a bygone era, when people could hug and snuggle and kiss bowling balls (the latter of which made me squirm a little). At least Netflix is letting the rom-com series come to a close, ending with the end of Han’s book trilogy, rather than stretching it on for longer than it needs to go, à la most of its other hit rom-coms (cough, The Kissing Booth).

Here’s the official synopsis for To All the Boys: Always and Forever, which is streaming now on Netflix.