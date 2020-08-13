Rob Reiner’s film adaptation of The Princess Bride came out in 1987. James Cameron’s Titanic was released a decade later in 1997. But since time is a meaningless morass of nothingness in the throes of a global pandemic, now is as good a time as ever for those movies to receive new tabletop game adaptations. Get the details on both of them below.



Titanic Game

Let’s tackle the Titanic game first, because it’s far more interesting thanks to its borderline-deranged premise. Seriously, read this description of Titanic: The Game (via BleedingCool) and tell me this isn’t insane:

Holy ship…we’re sinking! Get ready for some serious nostalgia as you play Jack, Rose, Cal, Ruth or the Captain in the game of Titanic. Your strategic decisions determine whether you sink or float, as you make life or death decisions at every turn! It’s up to you to save as many passengers as possible from the sinking ship over the course of nine rounds by gathering life rafts and supplies. Getting on a lifeboat won’t win you the game, however. Just like in the movie, you’ll have to be heroic to come out on top!

There’s an equally deranged video explaining the rules and the gameplay, in which the host randomly says, “Draw me like one of your French girls, Jack” for no apparent reason and informs us that saving second or third-class passengers is more heroic than saving the people of first class. I mean…sure? Either way, this entire thing feels super freaking weird, and I personally want no part of it. If you think this is up your alley, Titanic: The Game is available now at Walmart and Target for $25.

The Princess Bride Game

While it’s still slightly baffling that a Princess Bride game would be coming out in 2020, at least this one doesn’t involve a real-life tragedy. Here’s the official description:

The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game differs from traditional board games in that players interact with different game boards within the “book.” Players will become immersed in the story as they complete each chapter and navigate their way through locations found in the 1987 film, The Princess Bride. In this chapter-based board game, players need to work together to keep the plot of the story on course and tell all six chapters despite constant interruptions from a sick Grandson and interference from Vizzini, Count Rugen and Prince Humperdink. Players cooperate to complete challenges by moving the seven paintable character miniatures and discarding Story cards from their hand. Once all chapters are completed, the players win the game and true “wuv” prevails.

This game will be available at Target and on Ravensburger’s website on October 24, 2020 for $25.