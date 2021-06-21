Just what the hell is Titane? Well, it’s the latest movie from Julia Ducournau, director of the acclaimed horror movie Raw. Beyond that, though, I am at a complete loss – and I mean that as a compliment. This Titane trailer is bonkers – a weird, sexy, cold blend of imagery that looks like a Fast and the Furious movie directed by David Cronenberg in his prime. There are lots of shots here of people gyrating against fast cars, and then we have fights, body horror, raging fires, spastic dancing, and more. Watch the Titane trailer below and try to figure out what the heck is going on here.

Titane Trailer

Movie trailers have grown predictable, so whenever a trailer like the one for Titane comes along, I perk up. There’s something thrilling about watching a movie trailer that isn’t trying to sell you on something commercial, and is instead throwing a bunch of enigmatic, downright weird imagery at you instead. “Good luck trying to figure out what’s going on here!” this trailer seems to be saying, and I can get behind that.

I genuinely don’t know what this movie is about. The shots of people crowding around hot cars looks like a Fast and Furious film, but then you have a coldness mixed with physical horrors that resembles the work of David Cronenberg – specifically Crash, Cronenberg’s weird, wonderful movie about people who are horny for violent car accidents.

Perhaps the official Titane synopsis can give us some clues! Let’s take a look:

TITANE: A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys, often used in medical prostheses due to its pronounced biocompatibility.

Okay, never mind, that didn’t tell us anything. But I remain intrigued, and this film has gone from being barely on my radar to something I have to see immediately. I liked Raw, director Julia Ducournau’s previous film. But I didn’t love it as much as my peers. I thought it was good, but not quite as good as it could be. That said, it showed that Ducournau was a filmmaker worth paying attention to. And the trailer for Titane seems to confirm that assessment.

Written and directed by Julia Ducournau and starring Agathe Rousselle and Vincent Lindon, Titane will have its world premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which is happening next month. We’ll hopefully learn its domestic release date not long after that.