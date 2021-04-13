If you have some time to spare, give it to Time. After all, your time is all that it will cost you to watch the Oscar-nominated documentary directed by Garrett Bradley — at least, for one week.

Starting today, Time will be available to stream for free on both Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, for one week. Audiences around the world will be able to watch the acclaimed documentary on Prime Video without needing a subscription, as well as on YouTube. In addition, the film will return to theaters starting Friday, April 16 in various locations, including New York at the Village East, Los Angeles at The Landmark, and San Francisco at the Embarcadero.

Directed by Garrett Bradley (Alone, America) Time is a powerful documentary following the two-decade campaign by Fox Rich to get her husband Rob G. Rich released from his 60-year sentence for a robbery they both committed in the early ’90s. The film has received near-universal acclaim, with many critics naming it one of the best movies of 2020, and struck a particular chord during its release at the height the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s been nominated for an Oscar and if it were to win, it would make history as the first time ever a Black female director would win an Academy Award for Best Documentary.

Here is the synopsis for Time:

Fox Rich is a fighter. The entrepreneur, abolitionist and mother of six boys has spent the last two decades campaigning for the release of her husband, Rob G. Rich, who is serving a 60-year sentence for a robbery they both committed in the early 90s in a moment of desperation. Combining the video diaries Fox has recorded for Rob over the years with intimate glimpses of her present-day life, director Garrett Bradley paints a mesmerizing portrait of the resilience and radical love necessary to prevail over the endless separations of the country’s prison-industrial complex.

Time is produced by Lauren Domino (The Earth Is Humming, America), Kellen Quinn (Midnight Family, Brimstone & Glory), and Garrett Bradley. It’s executive produced by Laurene Powell Jobs (The Price of Free, A Thousand Cuts), Davis Guggenheim (Waiting for ‘Superman,’ An Inconvenient Truth), Nicole Stott (Searching for Sugar Man), Rahdi Taylor (Minding the Gap, I Am Not Your Negro), and Kathleen Lingo (Walk Run Cha Cha, 4.1 Miles). Co-executive producers are Jonathan Silberberg (Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory) and Shannon Dill (He Named Me Malala).

Watch the documentary on YouTube below.