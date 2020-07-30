TIFF 2020 Films

The 2020 Toronto International Film Festival is still happening this fall, albeit with a lot of changes as the world is still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Though there will still be some physical screenings in movie theaters happening up in Canada, this year’s line-up features a smaller selection of films, the addition of plenty of digital screenings, and some collaboration with the Venice Film Festival and New York Film Festival. And now we known which movies will be playing

The full TIFF 2020 line-up has been announced, and it includes a total of 50 films spread out over 10 days, including new movies directed by Regina King, Viggo Mortensen, Halle Berry, Werner Herzog, Chloé Zhao, Mira Nair, and many more. Get the full list of TIFF 2020 films below.

We already knew Spike Lee‘s filmed version of David Byrne’s American Utopia was going to be the opening night film of TIFF 2020, but there are plenty of exciting films being offered at this year’s festival. In fact, TIFF is proud to have a line-up where 46% of the movies are directed by women, something that hopefully becomes normal enough that it doesn’t need to be celebrated.

One of those films will be Nomadland, directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Frances McDormand. For the first time ever, a TIFF premiere will also be simultaneously screened at the Venice Film Festival and the New York Film Festival on September 11. But this premiere and all the other physical screenings will not have any talent on-hand. All introductions and Q&A’s after the movie will be conducted virtually.

Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director and Co-Head of TIFF, made a statement to accompany the programming line-up:

“We began this year planning for a 45th Festival much like our previous editions, but along the way we had to rethink just about everything. This year’s lineup reflects that tumult. The names you already know are doing brand new things this year, and there’s a whole crop of exciting new names to discover. We’re thankful to every filmmaker and company that joined us on this adventure, and we can’t wait to share these brilliant films with our audiences.”

The 2020 Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 10–19, 2020.

TIFF 2020 provided a first look at each and every movie they selected on Twitter, and here they are:

Here’s just a list of the titles playing the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival for your reference:

180 Degree Rule Farnoosh Samadi | Iran
76 Days Hao Wu, Anonymous, Weixi Chen | USA
Ammonite Francis Lee | United Kingdom
Another Round (Druk) Thomas Vinterberg | Denmark
Bandar Band Manijeh Hekmat | Iran/Germany
Beans Tracey Deer | Canada
Beginning (Dasatskisi) Dea Kulumbegashvili | Georgia/France
The Best is Yet to Come (Bu Zhi Bu Xiu) Wang Jing | China
Bruised Halle Berry | USA
City Hall Frederick Wiseman | USA
Concrete Cowboy Ricky Staub | USA
David Byrne’s American Utopia Spike Lee | USA (Opening Night Film)
The Disciple Chaitanya Tamhane | India
Enemies of the State Sonia Kennebeck | USA
Falling Viggo Mortensen | Canada/United Kingdom
The Father Florian Zeller | United Kingdom/France
Fauna Nicolás Pereda | Mexico/Canada
Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer | United Kingdom/USA
Gaza mon amour Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser | Palestine/France/Germany/Portugal/Qatar
Get the Hell Out (Tao Chu Li Fa Yuan) I-Fan Wang | Taiwan
Good Joe Bell Reinaldo Marcus Green | USA
I Care A Lot J Blakeson | United Kingdom
Inconvenient Indian Michelle Latimer | Canada
The Inheritance Ephraim Asili | USA
Lift Like a Girl (Ash Ya Captain) Mayye Zayed | Egypt/Germany/Denmark
Limbo Ben Sharrock | United Kingdom
Memory House (Casa de Antiguidades) João Paulo Miranda Maria | Brazil/France
MLK/FBI Sam Pollard | USA
The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott | Canada
New Order (Nuevo orden) Michel Franco | Mexico
Night of the Kings (La Nuit des Rois) Philippe Lacôte | Côte d’Ivoire/France/Canada/Senegal
Nomadland Chloé Zhao | USA
No Ordinary Man Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt | Canada
Notturno Gianfranco Rosi | Italy/France/Germany
One Night in Miami Regina King | USA
Penguin Bloom Glendyn Ivin | Australia
Pieces of a Woman Kornél Mundruczó | USA/Canada/Hungary
Preparations to Be Together For an Unknown Period of Time (Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre) Lili Horvát | Hungary
Quo Vadis, Aïda? Jasmila Žbani? | Bosnia and Herzegovina/Norway/The Netherlands/Austria/Romania/France/Germany/Poland/Turkey
Shadow In The Cloud Roseanne Liang | USA/New Zealand
Shiva Baby Emma Seligman | USA/Canada
Spring Blossom Suzanne Lindon | France
A Suitable Boy Mira Nair | United Kingdom/India (Closing Night Presentation)
Summer of 85 (Été 85) François Ozon | France
The Third Day Felix Barrett, Dennis Kelly | United Kingdom
Trickster Michelle Latimer | Canada
True Mothers (Asa Ga Kuru) Naomi Kawase | Japan
Under the Open Sky (Subarashiki Sekai) Miwa Nishikawa | Japan
Violation Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli | Canada
Wildfire Cathy Brady | United Kingdom/Ireland

