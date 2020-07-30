The 2020 Toronto International Film Festival is still happening this fall, albeit with a lot of changes as the world is still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Though there will still be some physical screenings in movie theaters happening up in Canada, this year’s line-up features a smaller selection of films, the addition of plenty of digital screenings, and some collaboration with the Venice Film Festival and New York Film Festival. And now we known which movies will be playing

The full TIFF 2020 line-up has been announced, and it includes a total of 50 films spread out over 10 days, including new movies directed by Regina King, Viggo Mortensen, Halle Berry, Werner Herzog, Chloé Zhao, Mira Nair, and many more. Get the full list of TIFF 2020 films below.

We already knew Spike Lee‘s filmed version of David Byrne’s American Utopia was going to be the opening night film of TIFF 2020, but there are plenty of exciting films being offered at this year’s festival. In fact, TIFF is proud to have a line-up where 46% of the movies are directed by women, something that hopefully becomes normal enough that it doesn’t need to be celebrated.

One of those films will be Nomadland, directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Frances McDormand. For the first time ever, a TIFF premiere will also be simultaneously screened at the Venice Film Festival and the New York Film Festival on September 11. But this premiere and all the other physical screenings will not have any talent on-hand. All introductions and Q&A’s after the movie will be conducted virtually.

Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director and Co-Head of TIFF, made a statement to accompany the programming line-up:

“We began this year planning for a 45th Festival much like our previous editions, but along the way we had to rethink just about everything. This year’s lineup reflects that tumult. The names you already know are doing brand new things this year, and there’s a whole crop of exciting new names to discover. We’re thankful to every filmmaker and company that joined us on this adventure, and we can’t wait to share these brilliant films with our audiences.”

The 2020 Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 10–19, 2020.

TIFF 2020 provided a first look at each and every movie they selected on Twitter, and here they are:

In Farnoosh Samadi's 180 DEGREE RULE, a teacher from Tehran makes a choice that changes her family's structure and puts her on a painful path to atonement. #TIFF20 https://t.co/S9RLFo770k pic.twitter.com/Q3w4LGvBe7 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Hao Wu, Anonymous, and Weixi Chen's intimate documentary 76 DAYS captures the struggles of patients and frontline medical professionals battling COVID-19 early in the pandemic. #TIFF20 https://t.co/DMxQrJrNV9 pic.twitter.com/htfsI7Fq16 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan star in Francis Lee's (@strawhousefilms) AMMONITE, a raw love story between a solitary paleontologist and a wealthy, grieving wife in 19th-century Dorset. #TIFF20 https://t.co/grDMxtdGcb pic.twitter.com/HA9nywLCLI — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

.@manijeh_hekmat's BANDAR BAND is a music-infused twist on a road movie starring Reza Koolghani, Pegah Ahangarani, Amir Hossein Taheri, and Mahdieh Mousavi. #TIFF20 https://t.co/42Hrlq2QRJ pic.twitter.com/X2ncAx87ij — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Dea Kulumbegashvili's harrowing debut BEGINNING, centres on a Jehovah’s Witness missionary seeking justice in a remote Georgian village. #TIFF20 https://t.co/tg3vVHlDbq pic.twitter.com/FKIixsj99y — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

THE BEST IS YET TO COME is the timely debut from Wang Jing, Jia Zhangke's assistant director, and was inspired by a journalist who defended 120 million people’s rights with a pen. #TIFF20 https://t.co/sbzAlcYnkX pic.twitter.com/Oc5DmDIokG — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

.@halleberry's directorial debut BRUISED follows a former MMA fighter struggling to regain custody of her son and restart her athletic career. Also starring @adancanto, Sheila Atim, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and @ShamierAnderson. #TIFF20 https://t.co/2ohBn53gkC pic.twitter.com/H4FBh1DfQ9 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Master documentarian Frederick Wiseman's (@ZipporahFilms) CITY HALL delivers an epic look at Boston’s city government, covering racial justice, housing, climate action, and more. #TIFF20 https://t.co/e5r9iH8Zh0 pic.twitter.com/PrZhrcc7os — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Spike Lee directs a transformative, political experience in DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA that showcases David Byrne’s high energy performance, and examines issues surrounding Black Americans and police brutality. The Opening Night Film of #TIFF20: https://t.co/jfMZneF4Uo pic.twitter.com/7vZACwieoj — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Chaitanya Tamhane's THE DISCIPLE, starring Aditya Modak, Dr. Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat, Kiran Yadnyopavit, Abhishek Kale, Neela Khedkar, Makarand Mukund, Kristy Banerjee, and Prasad Vanarse. #TIFF20 https://t.co/R8RmYwRJaS pic.twitter.com/vuwPXXRMIr — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Sonia Kennebeck's (@skdocs) bizarre tale of secrets and lies, ENEMIES OF THE STATE, follows an American family seeking refuge in Canada after their hacker son is targeted by the US government. #TIFF20 https://t.co/R3HNh0ajbF pic.twitter.com/e43LywhZvh — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Viggo Mortensen stars as a man on a patience-testing mission to care for his ailing father in his feature directorial debut, FALLING. Also starring @LanceHenriksen, @theTerryChen, Sverrir Gudnason, Hannah Gross, Laura Linney, and Bracken Burns. #TIFF20 https://t.co/zrOvNZpg5r pic.twitter.com/fD9tb0ODtx — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

.@AnthonyHopkins and Olivia Colman star in Florian Zeller's THE FATHER, a hallucinatory chamber drama about a man’s slide into dementia. #TIFF20 https://t.co/3LzuMz9W6f pic.twitter.com/r0ykbUsQEF — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Nicolás Pereda's FAUNA, starring Lázaro Gabino Rodriguez (@GabinoRodrigues), Luisa Pardo, Francisco Barreiro, and Teresita Sánchez, is a sly, comedic take on how violence in Mexico has infiltrated popular imagination. #TIFF20 https://t.co/OtYkDgggtb pic.twitter.com/RJfjdBbxz4 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer's (@ultraplinian) FIREBALL: VISITORS FROM DARKER WORLDS is a globe-trotting exploration of meteors that fell to Earth. #TIFF20 https://t.co/PSKzgYI1BN pic.twitter.com/6MUoQxoOrd — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

The latest film from Tarzan and Arab Nasser GAZA MON AMOUR, is a satire on love and desire. Starring Salim Daw, Hiam Abbass, @maisaabd Elhadi, George Iskandar, Hitham Al Omari and Manal Awad. #TIFF20 https://t.co/TH3kIV71RU pic.twitter.com/EBqrh16cqm — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

A deadly virus transforms politicians into ravenous zombies in I-Fan Wang's martial arts horror-comedy GET THE HELL OUT, starring Bruce Ho and Megan Lai. #TIFF20 https://t.co/JOiNaxJk2b Warning: This video contains graphic content. pic.twitter.com/Z1QQSwmPH2 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Reinaldo Marcus Green's GOOD JOE BELL tells the true story of a father's walk across the US to raise awareness of the harms of bullying. Starring @markwahlberg, @thereidmiller and @conniebritton. #TIFF20 https://t.co/LuEWx5FApm pic.twitter.com/9WhF5BQMma — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

.@jblakeson’s droll thriller, I CARE A LOT stars Rosamund Pike as a legal conservator who defrauds elderly clients and runs afoul of a gangster. Also starring Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Chris Messina, and Dianne Wiest. #TIFF20 https://t.co/BX8HuSHZJD pic.twitter.com/3DI0SGj1tC — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Narrated by Thomas King, Michelle Latimer's (@NORTHERNGRRL) affecting adaptation of King’s award-winning book INCONVENIENT INDIAN explores the cultural colonization of Indigenous peoples in North America. #TIFF20 https://t.co/cX0KeHVplt pic.twitter.com/uwnnuuYoz9 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Ephraim Asili's debut film THE INHERITANCE weaves together the histories of the MOVE Organization, the Black Arts Movement, and Asili’s time in a Black Marxist collective. #TIFF20 https://t.co/Eb8LSBKJHa pic.twitter.com/3jSYyaIj2M — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

.@mayyezayed's LIFT LIKE A GIRL is an intimate journey into the inner life of an aspiring athlete. #TIFF20 https://t.co/4NLauhhPfK pic.twitter.com/9iZDbQgZ4U — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

João Paulo Miranda Maria's (@jpmiranda82) lush and haunting debut MEMORY HOUSE, starring Antonio Pitanga, Ana Flavia Cavalcanti, and Sam Louwyck, explores racial tensions in modern-day Brazil. #TIFF20 https://t.co/kSD2MQ95C3 pic.twitter.com/mzlOIC23o6 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Drawing from newly declassified files, Sam Pollard's resonant MLK/FBI explores the US government’s surveillance and harassment of Martin Luther King, Jr. #TIFF20 https://t.co/DDwN4Fsypl pic.twitter.com/5G0NAC58ni — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

.@joelbakan and Jennifer Abbott's THE NEW CORPORATION: THE UNFORTUNATELY NECESSARY SEQUEL exposes how companies are desperately rebranding as socially responsible — and threatening democratic freedoms in the process. #TIFF20 https://t.co/aOlXIfVwSQ pic.twitter.com/HZhhMsoRgG — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Michel Franco's NEW ORDER, starring Naian González Norvind (@Naian_GN), @DiegoBoneta, Mónica del Carmen (@Monidelcarmen), Fernando Cuautle, Eligio Meléndez, and Darío Yazbek, is a timely indictment of class divide and abuse of power. #TIFF20 https://t.co/YmULq2gCwn pic.twitter.com/QfpX9VCH2f — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Philippe Lacôte's prison drama, NIGHT OF THE KINGS, starring Koné Bakary, Steve Tientcheu, Rasmané Ouédraogo, Issaka Sawadogo, Digbeu Jean Cyrille, Abdoul Karim Konaté, Anzian Marcel, Laetitia Ky, and Denis Lavant. #TIFF20 https://t.co/VZmlwV6h75 pic.twitter.com/evAYrS2BEL — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Chloé Zhao's NOMADLAND is a wise and intimate portrayal of life as a modern-day nomad. Starring Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, and Charlene Swankie. #TIFF20 https://t.co/n26Y9XXDrK pic.twitter.com/EeN3QCeBUy — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Aisling Chin-Yee (@spectraversa) and @ChaseJoynt's NO ORDINARY MAN explores the legacy of 20th century American jazz musician and trans icon Billy Tipton, brought to life by a group of contemporary trans artists. #TIFF20 https://t.co/Ajrm1eZybl pic.twitter.com/3BL2X4mLm1 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Gianfranco Rosi's documentary NOTTURNO is an immersive portrait of those trying to survive in the war-torn Middle East. #TIFF20 https://t.co/HYGU8GKG05 pic.twitter.com/AlnAzzAlkk — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

.@ReginaKing's feature directorial debut ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI is a fictionalized account of a 1964 meeting between Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown. #TIFF20 https://t.co/0sTZXhdmwM pic.twitter.com/AtitQ9YX19 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

.@Glendyn_Ivin's PENGUIN BLOOM follows a paralyzed woman who finds new hope caring for an injured baby magpie. Starring Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln, and Jacki Weaver. #TIFF20 https://t.co/Ij1NWQ2L9U pic.twitter.com/kvrSR3F19t — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

.@VanessaKirby and Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) star in Kornél Mundruczó's PIECES OF A WOMAN, as a couple reeling — in very different ways — from tragedy. #TIFF20 https://t.co/Arjlh1QGlq pic.twitter.com/dxZPJwJOTv — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Lili Horvát's PREPARATIONS TO BE TOGETHER FOR AN UNKNOWN PERIOD OF TIME, starring Natasa Stork, Viktor Bodó, and Benett Vilmányi, follows a neurosurgeon who returns to Budapest to reunite with the love of her life — who says they have never met. #TIFF20 https://t.co/duyYBI0N8u pic.twitter.com/lROHJoVx6d — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Jasmila Žbani?'s QUO VADIS, AÏDA? tells the true story of a translator attempting to save the lives of her husband and sons during the Bosnian genocide. Starring Jasna Ðuricic, Izudin Bajrovic, Boris Ler, Dino Bajrovic, and Boris Isakovic. #TIFF20 https://t.co/DKHHL5AHEm pic.twitter.com/liFFg75Gbv — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

In Roseanne Liang's new nightmare SHADOW IN THE CLOUD, @ChloeGMoretz stars as a WWII pilot trying to warn her obstinate male comrades of a sinister stowaway aboard their Flying Fortress. #TIFF20 https://t.co/ze0NchPCDA pic.twitter.com/LE2HYmgE2U — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Emma Seligman's comedy of discomfort SHIVA BABY centers on one emotionally frantic shiva where a young Jewish woman's steamy secrets are unearthed. #TIFF20 https://t.co/05e6gVImrp pic.twitter.com/chfw2uP2u0 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

A Parisian teenager contemplates the pitfalls of growing up in SPRING BLOSSOM, directed by and starring Suzanne Lindon, with Arnaud Valois, Florence Viala, Frédéric Pierrot, and Rebecca Marder. #TIFF20 https://t.co/EZIUJUFnUY pic.twitter.com/H8KEVoKrVV — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

.@MiraPagliNair's A SUITABLE BOY follows a young woman in post-partition India struggling to balance family duty and personal independence. Starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, and Rasika Dugal. The Closing Night Presentation of #TIFF20: https://t.co/miyZO40UWU pic.twitter.com/oe3wA3PGpQ — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

François Ozon's SUMMER OF 85 is a gorgeous 1980s period piece that looks at the fateful friendship and love affair between two teenage boys on the Normandy coast. #TIFF20 https://t.co/BbgfuEH4Sk pic.twitter.com/q5OcSWgs5F — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly's mysterious miniseries THE THIRD DAY is about a small island town and its denizens’ uncanny rituals. Starring Jude Law, @NaomieHarris, and Emily Watson. #TIFF20 https://t.co/UZ1HigIfW9 pic.twitter.com/eH7AXO9Dje — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Based on Eden Robinson’s bestselling novels, Michelle Latimer's (@NORTHERNGRRL) series TRICKSTER follows an Indigenous teen struggling to support his dysfunctional family as myth, magic, and monsters slowly infiltrate his life. #TIFF20 https://t.co/DJfjeLc8IY pic.twitter.com/As5VRbWgEJ — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

TRUE MOTHERS, the latest from acclaimed director Naomi Kawase — a candid force in contemporary Japanese cinema — is a touching family story of love and adoption. #TIFF20 https://t.co/E7LvVyuz8A pic.twitter.com/EyoxMbRdLM — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

A middle-aged ex-yakuza seeks redemption in Miwa Nishikawa's touching drama UNDER THE OPEN SKY, starring Koji Yakusho and Taiga Nakano. #TIFF20 https://t.co/kzwoDFl6gO pic.twitter.com/L8c1RM4MYH — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

A traumatic betrayal drives a woman to seek revenge in Madeleine Sims-Fewer and Dusty Mancinelli's debut feature VIOLATION, starring Madeleine Sims-Fewer, @annacmaguire, Jesse LaVercombe, and Obi Abili. #TIFF20 https://t.co/qGK2GnbYR7 pic.twitter.com/Tbrs5svFpr — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

.@Cathy_Brady's debut film WILDFIRE is an emotionally stirring exploration of two sisters — and a country — struggling to emerge from a traumatic past. #TIFF20 https://t.co/O5MTuOVgq7 pic.twitter.com/dXpkJf3yuq — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) July 30, 2020

Here’s just a list of the titles playing the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival for your reference:

180 Degree Rule Farnoosh Samadi | Iran

76 Days Hao Wu, Anonymous, Weixi Chen | USA

Ammonite Francis Lee | United Kingdom

Another Round (Druk) Thomas Vinterberg | Denmark

Bandar Band Manijeh Hekmat | Iran/Germany

Beans Tracey Deer | Canada

Beginning (Dasatskisi) Dea Kulumbegashvili | Georgia/France

The Best is Yet to Come (Bu Zhi Bu Xiu) Wang Jing | China

Bruised Halle Berry | USA

City Hall Frederick Wiseman | USA

Concrete Cowboy Ricky Staub | USA

David Byrne’s American Utopia Spike Lee | USA (Opening Night Film)

The Disciple Chaitanya Tamhane | India

Enemies of the State Sonia Kennebeck | USA

Falling Viggo Mortensen | Canada/United Kingdom

The Father Florian Zeller | United Kingdom/France

Fauna Nicolás Pereda | Mexico/Canada

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer | United Kingdom/USA

Gaza mon amour Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser | Palestine/France/Germany/Portugal/Qatar

Get the Hell Out (Tao Chu Li Fa Yuan) I-Fan Wang | Taiwan

Good Joe Bell Reinaldo Marcus Green | USA

I Care A Lot J Blakeson | United Kingdom

Inconvenient Indian Michelle Latimer | Canada

The Inheritance Ephraim Asili | USA

Lift Like a Girl (Ash Ya Captain) Mayye Zayed | Egypt/Germany/Denmark

Limbo Ben Sharrock | United Kingdom

Memory House (Casa de Antiguidades) João Paulo Miranda Maria | Brazil/France

MLK/FBI Sam Pollard | USA

The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott | Canada

New Order (Nuevo orden) Michel Franco | Mexico

Night of the Kings (La Nuit des Rois) Philippe Lacôte | Côte d’Ivoire/France/Canada/Senegal

Nomadland Chloé Zhao | USA

No Ordinary Man Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt | Canada

Notturno Gianfranco Rosi | Italy/France/Germany

One Night in Miami Regina King | USA

Penguin Bloom Glendyn Ivin | Australia

Pieces of a Woman Kornél Mundruczó | USA/Canada/Hungary

Preparations to Be Together For an Unknown Period of Time (Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre) Lili Horvát | Hungary

Quo Vadis, Aïda? Jasmila Žbani? | Bosnia and Herzegovina/Norway/The Netherlands/Austria/Romania/France/Germany/Poland/Turkey

Shadow In The Cloud Roseanne Liang | USA/New Zealand

Shiva Baby Emma Seligman | USA/Canada

Spring Blossom Suzanne Lindon | France

A Suitable Boy Mira Nair | United Kingdom/India (Closing Night Presentation)

Summer of 85 (Été 85) François Ozon | France

The Third Day Felix Barrett, Dennis Kelly | United Kingdom

Trickster Michelle Latimer | Canada

True Mothers (Asa Ga Kuru) Naomi Kawase | Japan

Under the Open Sky (Subarashiki Sekai) Miwa Nishikawa | Japan

Violation Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli | Canada

Wildfire Cathy Brady | United Kingdom/Ireland