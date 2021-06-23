Tick, Tick…BOOM! Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Do you hear that ticking? It’s the countdown to the release of tick, tick…BOOM! which released an explosive first trailer this month and introduced the world to a singing, dancing Andrew Garfield. The feature directorial debut of Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, tick, tick…BOOM! is set debut on Netflix this fall and continue the movie musical Renaissance that we’re all enjoying this year. Here’s everything we know about tick, tick…BOOM!

Tick, Tick…BOOM! Release Date And Where You Can Watch It

tick, tick…BOOM! does not yet have an official release date, but it’s due to premiere on Netflix and in select theaters in fall 2021. Like many of Netflix’s possible awards contenders, it’s being given a limited theatrical release, but don’t expect it in cities that aren’t New York or Los Angeles.

What is Tick, Tick…BOOM! and Do I Need to Keep Using That Ellipses?

Yes. More than just being some very intense piece of onomatopoeia, tick, tick…BOOM! is a very deliberately titled autobiographical musical about the creator of Rent, Jonathan Larson, following the aspiring playwright’s life as he approaches 30 and grows despondent over his failed career. Little did he know at the time that he would write one of the most beloved and long-running Broadway musicals just a few years later. Sadly, Larson died suddenly of an aortic dissection in 1996, shortly before Rent‘s off-Broadway premiere, and wouldn’t get to see the show blow up to huge Tony-winning sucess.

tick, tick…BOOM! began as a solo piece performed by Larson in 1990 before it was revised and revamped by playwright David Auburn as a three-actor piece for an off-Broadway premiere in 2001 after Larson’s death. And now, it will become Miranda’s feature directorial debut as he moves from Broadway to the big screen.

But mostly, it’s an excuse to watch Andrew Garfield sing and dance.

Tick, Tick…BOOM! Synopsis

Here is the tick, tick…BOOM! synopsis:

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

Tick, Tick…BOOM! Director, Crew, and More

Once again, tick, tick…BOOM! is directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, in his feature directorial debut. Steven Levenson pens the screenplay based on the stage play Tick, Tick… Boom! by Jonathan Larson. The music is by Larson, while Alice Brooks is in charge of cinematography. Ryan Heffington will be choreographing the dances. In addition to directing, Miranda produces alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Julie Oh.

Imagine Entertainment and 5000 Broadway Productions produce the film, which Netflix distributes, after acquiring the project in 2019.

Tick, Tick…BOOM! Cast

tick, tick…BOOM! stars Oscar and Tony Award nominee Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Tick, Tick…BOOM! Trailer