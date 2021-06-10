“Do you know how many Jonathan Larsons there are? One.” Andrew Garfield plays the one and only musical genius, the composer and playwright behind Rent, who died suddenly on the night before the show’s off-Broadway premiere. But he left in his wake a Broadway touchstone, as well as tick, tick…BOOM!, an acclaimed autobiographical musical which will now be adapted to the screen by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda in his feature directorial debut. Watch the tick, tick…BOOM! trailer below.

tick tick…BOOM Trailer

A time bomb is about to go off in Andrew Garfield’s head and the only solution is song. Garfield sings and Lin-Manuel Miranda directs tick, tick…BOOM! a musical about the creator of Rent which is infinitely more interesting due to its star-studded cast and the fact that it’s Miranda’s first time directing a movie. That this teaser trailer is so impactful helps too — the ticking Garfield’s Jonathan Larson speaks of, always going off inside his head, slowly grows louder throughout the trailer as the aspiring playwright struggles to make his dreams come true in New York City.

It’s a story that we’re all overly familiar with, but made more interesting by the dynamic, borderline unhinged performance from Garfield, the smash cuts between Jonathan’s fantastical visions and his dull reality, and that damn ticking, which makes this trailer feel as intense as a scene from Dunkirk.

tick, tick…BOOM! is the feature adaptation of Larson’s autobiographical stage musical, which began as a solo piece performed by Larson in 1990 before it was revised and revamped by playwright David Auburn as a three-actor piece for an off-Broadway premiere in 2001 after Larson’s death in 1996.

tick, tick…BOOM! stars Oscar and Tony Award nominee Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

tick, tick…BOOM! premieres on Netflix in the fall of 2021.