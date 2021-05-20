One of the most popular pieces of merchandise at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, are the Legacy Lightsabers located in Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities. The Ithorian collector sells highly detailed replicas of infamous lightsabers from around the galaxy. Recently a new batch of lightsabers was unveiled, alongside a shipment of new merchandise all around Batuu’s Black Spire Outpost.

On May The Fourth, the official Star Wars Holiday, Disney released a special limited collectors box set with both the Anakin/Luke Skywalker reforged lightsaber and Leia’s lightsaber. The elegant weapons that appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker were presented in a special wooden collector’s box that even played music. Limited to an edition of 3,000, the set quickly sold out that day, but the new release of Leia’s Lightsaber is now available on its own in Dok’s store.

We honestly thought that we wouldn’t see any new lightsabers until Cal Kestis’ saber from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrived in Batuu later this fall, but Disney surprised fans with two additional releases:

First up, there’s Rey’s Lightsaber from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. As seen seen in the final moments of the movie, Rey has used pieces of her staff to build her own lightsaber. This has been one of the most requested Legacy Lightsabers, and when Dok Ondar surprised travelers with the new lightsaber just days after the May the Fourth release of Leia’s saber, we thought that would be it. But there was one more.

The Darksaber from The Mandsalorian, Clone Wars and Rebels will find its way to Dok’s Den of Antiquities, and it’s the first major Mandalorian release in the land (other than the Grogu plush at the Toydarian Toymaker’s shop). This lightsaber was the first to be wielded by a Mandalorian, and whoever wields it rules the Mandalorian people, which makes it a very infamous artifact and one of the big MacGuffins of Disney+’s live action series The Mandalorian.

The cool thing about this release is that it comes with the blade, usually an extra charge with any other Legacy Lightsaber. It also comes with its own unique stand, which is another accessory you don’t typically find in a Legacy Lightsaber release.

Watch the three videos from Ordinary Adventures to see unboxings of all three lightsabers, as well as a look at the other merchandise that has recently found its way to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.