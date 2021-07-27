Composer Hans Zimmer is known for his skill at composing sprawling scores for movie epics. Now he’s compiled not one, but three different Dune soundtracks, all set to be released by WaterTower Music in anticipation of the film’s release.

Three Distinct Dune Soundtracks

Apparently, Zimmer was so inspired by the world of Dune that he just kept writing music. He ended up composing enough to create three separate Dune albums, which will release as follows.

On September 3, the digital album The Dune Sketchbook (Music from the Soundtrack) will be released. The Dune Sketchbook is comprised of extended musical explorations of the Dune film score. One significant note about this album is that it will be released in both Standard and Dolby Atmos Music configurations, marking Zimmer’s first soundtrack released in Dolby Atmos Music.

On September 17, the digital album Dune (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be released, featuring the official Dune film score. It will also be released in both Standard and Dolby Atmos Music configurations.

On October 22 the digital album The Art and Soul of Dune will be released as a tie-in to the book of the same title. The book was written by the film’s executive producer Tanya Lapointe and offers unparalleled insight into the film.

Pushing the Envelope

Dune director Denis Villeneuve had Zimmer in mind for the score from the start. The two had bonded over their shared love for the Dune novel by Frank Herbert while working together on Blade Runner 2049. They shared ideas about the tonal qualities and emotional resonance they wanted the score to have, which sounds like a movie music match made in Heaven.

“We agreed that the music would need to have a spirituality to it…a sanctified quality,” Villeneuve told Business Wire. “Something that would elevate the soul and have the effect that only sacred music can. And I believe that is firmly present in Hans’ score.”

The score is certain to be a unique one, as Zimmer eschewed traditional orchestral instruments in favor of choruses of voices and wholly original instrumentation. “Hans spent months and months creating new instruments, defining, creating, and seeking new sounds, pushing the envelope,” Villeneuve said.

Sneak peeks have revealed this haunting orchestration, where voices are mixed to sound almost like instruments themselves.

“Denis and I agreed that the female characters in the film drive the story,” Zimmer explained. “So the score is based on mainly female voices. We developed our own language. The musicianship is extraordinary, and this is not your normal orchestral score.”

Dune opens in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021.