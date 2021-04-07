Angelina Jolie has to deal with an army of deadly killers and a raging forest fire in the trailer for Those Who Wish Me Dead. Jolie plays a fire lookout and survival expert who has to protect a teenage boy from some deadly killers, all while a fire rages around them. It’s kind of looks like the video game Firewatch, but with more guns, and also Tyler Perry. The film has Jolie teaming up with Taylor Sheridan, the writer of Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Yellowstone. Here, Sheridan directs from a script he co-wrote with Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt. Watch the Those Who Wish Me Dead trailer below.

Those Who Wish Me Dead Trailer

This Those Who Wish Me Dead trailer isn’t exactly great, but I’m charmed at how, well, ordinary it looks. This isn’t an adaptation of a comic book or a remake of a TV series or a video game adaptation. It’s based on a novel by Michael Koryta, and it feels like the kind of mid-budget, adult-driven drama Hollywood used to make all the time – before cinematic universes and superhero movies became the norm.

Described as a “female-driven neo-western set against a wildfire in the Montana wilderness,” Those Who Wish Me Dead tells the story of a “murder witness [who] finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.” Angelina Jole is that survival expert while Finn Little is the imperiled young witness. The cast also features Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men films), Aiden Gillen (Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders), Medina Senghore (Happy!), Tyler Perry (Vice, Gone Girl), Jake Weber (Midway, Homeland), and Jon Bernthal (Ford v Ferrari, Wind River).

Taylor Sheridan, who wrote Sicario, Hell or High Water, Wind River, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and the series Yellowstone, co-wrote the script with novel writer Michael Kortya and Charles Leavitt, whose credits include Warcraft, Blood Diamond, and In the Heart of the Sea. Sheridan also directs, making this his third feature film in the director’s chair – he also helmed Vile in 2011 (although, weirdly enough, he doesn’t like it when people call that his directorial debut), and Wind River in 2017. I like a lot of Sheridan’s work, although I tend to think of him as a better writer than a filmmaker. Perhaps Those Who Wish Me Dead will change that.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is headed to both theaters and HBO Max on May 14.