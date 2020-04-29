The coronavirus (COVID-10) pandemic has shut down film and TV productions across the world, and Marvel tentpoles like Thor: Love and Thunder are no exception. But director and writer Taika Waititi is taking advantage of the delays by perfecting the script, which he teases is “really, really good.”

Taika Waititi is looking on the positive side of the coronavirus delays. With more time on his hands due to being stuck in lockdown, Waititi is keeping busy by perfecting the script for Thor: Love and Thunder. But the Thor: Ragnarok director, who returns to helm and pen the follow-up to the 2017 wildly successful Thor film, is keeping coy on the details.

“No, I can”t. I can’t at all,” Waititi answered when asked about whether he can discuss the details of the film by Total Film (via Games Radar). But it’s been a way for Waititi to keep his head above water during the trying coronavirus crisis. “There are a few positive things I can take away [from the Covid-19 crisis]. One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed, or you don’t have as much time as you’d want to have on the script and things like that.”

Marvel Studios has become a well-oiled machine that has churned out two films on average every year. But after 10 years of blockbuster films culminated in last year’s Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has been slowing down. But it will slow down more with the coronavirus bringing Hollywood to a standstill. Still, it’s allowed Waititi time to let the creative juices flow rather than jump straight into pre-production. Waititi added:

“We’re still writing Love And Thunder, and I think it’s good to just keep writing, and then you know, we’ll have a really, really good script. And with writing, especially, you should use as much of that time as possible to get your story right, because you never really get it later on. Film is an industry where you’re always complaining about not having enough time. I think, right now, we’ve given ourselves a huge amount of time to work on all sort of things, so we may as well use it.”

With more time to workshop the script, Thor: Love and Thunder may exceed star Chris Hemsworth‘s praises of an “insane” story when it comes to theaters on February 11, 2022.