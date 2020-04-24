Thor: Ragnarok ended up being the best Thor movie because it was willing to cut loose, embrace humor, and take some risks. But according to star Chris Hemsworth, we ain’t seen nothin’ yet. According to the actor, the script for Thor: Love and Thunder, the follow-up to Ragnarok, is even weirder and wilder than what came before.

As I must do for all stories like this, let me throw out a disclaimer: anytime someone involved with a movie sings the praises of that movie before its even been made or released, we must take it with a grain of salt. Virtually no actor, writer, director, and so on, would risk hurting their project before release and come out and say: “Guys, this is gonna suck!” It rarely happens.

Now that that’s out of the way, let’s dive into Chris Hemsworth’s most recent comments regarding the Thor: Love and Thunder script. Hemsworth, who can currently be seen murdering a billion people in the Netflix movie Extraction, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via Geek Tyrant), and talked-up the Love and Thunder script from writer-director Taika Waititi.

According to Hemsworth, Love and Thunder is “one of the best scripts” he’s read in years. Hemsworth added: “It’s Taika at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane…It makes Ragnarok feel like a really run-of-the-mill, really safe film. This new movie feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what they wanted to see and then just said yes to every single thing.”

In addition to Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson is set to return. And so is Natalie Portman, reprising her role as Jane Foster, who will become the female incarnation of Thor. Portman hasn’t officially appeared in a Marvel film since Thor: The Dark World – unused footage of her was repurposed for Avengers: Endgame. Also part of the cast: Christian Bale, who is set to play the film’s villain.

Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to arrive on February 18, 2022.