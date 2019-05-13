This Is Us is the closest thing to a cultural phenomenon that’s not on HBO right now, so it’s no wonder NBC is invested in Dan Fogelman‘s touching generations-spanning melodrama. In an unprecedented move for the network, NBC has renewed This Is Us for three additional seasons, bringing its total season count to six seasons. Read more to learn about how NCB has had This Is Us renewed.

Variety broke the news that NBC has renewed This is Us for its fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons, in an unconventional move for the broadcast network.

However, Variety notes that this isn’t the first time that NBC has made a multi-season commitment with This Is Us — after the first season hit the airwaves to incredible ratings and critical acclaim, NBC gave it another two-season pick-up. The greenlighting of season 4, 5, and 6 are not totally unexpected either, as series co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker has previously said they plan to wrap the show after three more seasons.

But this three-season renewal shows NBC’s commitment to Fogelman’s longform storytelling, which has set the show apart from other currently airing melodramas. The series follows the Pearson family clan though multiple generations and time periods through the use of flashbacks and time jumps.

Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, NBC’s Presidents of Scripted Programming said of the multi-season pick-up:

“In a television landscape with nearly 500 original scripted series, there are very few, if any, that have the critical and cultural impact of ‘This Is Us’ and we couldn’t be more proud to bring fans three more seasons of a show that so well represents the NBC brand. A huge thank you and congratulations to our executive producers, cast and crew who reach new heights every week with the show’s inventive and compelling storytelling.”

This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Jon Huertas, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan, Milo Ventimiglia and Susan Kelechi Watson. Brown and Ventimiglia have both earned multiple Emmy nominations for their performances in This Is Us, which continues to be an awards favorite. Here is the synopsis for This Is Us: