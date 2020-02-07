Before the phrase “streaming service” was a twinkle in anyone’s eye, network television ruled the airwaves in the U.S. and an ABC drama called Thirtysomething was a big deal. Now, decades after that show was cancelled, ABC is moving forward with a sequel series called Thirtysomething(else), which will feature the return of several key cast members and a new slew of actors playing the original cast’s kids, who are now in their thirties themselves.

ABC has cast the first new member of its younger ensemble: Chris Wood, who you may recognize from Supergirl or The Vampire Diaries.



I’m a bit too young to have been in the sweet spot during Thirtysomething‘s original run from 1987-1991, but the show was acclaimed in its day, winning 13 Emmy Awards and being nominated for a total of 41 throughout its run. Original series creators Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick are back as creators this time around. Both will serve as showrunners and Zwick is lined up to direct. (If you recognize his name, it’s probably because he’s also had a successful career as a feature film director, helming movies like Glory, Courage Under Fire, The Siege, The Last Samurai, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, and more.)

Thirtysomething(else) isn’t technically a reboot, but a continuation along the lines of shows like Girl Meets World or Fuller House. It will feature original stars Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston), and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston) as older versions of their familiar characters. Today, Variety reports that Chris Wood has been added to the cast as Leo Steadman, “Hope and Michael’s son and Janey’s brother. Described as good-looking and charming, Leo is so intent on becoming a ‘big deal’ like his father that he skips steps along the way. His talent and grand ideas are tripped up by his lack of focus and follow-through.”

I’m unfamiliar with Wood’s work as an actor, but he’s been on several shows with large followings like The Carrie Diaries, Girls, Containment, The Flash, and Supergirl, and he recently appeared in Kevin Smith’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.