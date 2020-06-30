Bad news for everyone out there jonesing for that thirtysomething reboot: it ain’t happenin’. ABC has passed on the series, which was described as a sequel, along with another high-profile series: The Brides, a retelling of Dracula from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Also not moving forward: Valley Trash, a comedy starring Jason Lee.

THR has the news of ABC passing on three high-profile shows. The first is the thirtysomething reboot/sequel. ABC picked up the pilot for the show earlier this year, with plans to bring back original series stars Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield, and Patty Wettig. The original series ran for four seasons, and followed a group of baby boomers dealing with being adults now in their 30s.

“The show became so deeply embedded in pop culture,” ABC entertainment president Karey Burke said at the time. “Ed [Zwick] and Marshall [Herskowitz] have been approached many times over the years and have always declined (to do a sequel). Three decades later, the young cast have now become thirtysomethings themselves. Today’s thirtysomethings are yesterday’s millennials, they are the first generation raised with the Internet, all of which provides a stark contrast [to the original].” Despite Burke’s enthusiasm for the project, it’s not happening.

Also not happening: The Brides, a spin-off of Dracula from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Gina Torres was set to star in the show “about a trio of empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy and their nontraditional family.” This project actually sounded appealing to me, so I’m a little disappointed it won’t be moving forward.

And while we’re on the subject of stuff not moving forward, let’s wrap things up with Valley Trash. Jason Lee (My Name is Earl) was set to star in the show, which focused on “the Harmans, a scrappy blue-collar family living in the deep San Fernando Valley who suddenly experience a culture clash when their 14-year-old daughter, Abby, is accepted into a prestigious Los Angeles private high school filled with students and parents who want nothing to do with her, her family or their 818 area code.”