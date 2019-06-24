It took a little bit longer than 28 months, but a third 28 Days Later movie is finally crawling back to life. Danny Boyle, who directed the first zombie horror hit, confirmed that he is returning to the 28 Days franchise with a “wonderful” idea from Ex Machina director and his old collaborator Alex Garland, who wrote the 2002 original.

The 28 Days zombie franchise is resurrected and another sequel is in the works, director Danny Boyle confirmed in an interview with The Independent. Boyle told the U.K.-based publication:

“Alex Garland and I have a wonderful idea for the third part. It’s properly good. The original film led to a bit of a resurgence in the zombie drama and it doesn’t reference any of that. It doesn’t feel stale at all. He’s concentrating on directing his own work at the moment, so it’s stood in abeyance really, but it’s a you-never-know.”

The third 28 Days Later movie, which does not yet have an official title, would be based off an idea by Alex Garland, who wrote the 2002 original but has recently taken off as an-demand sci-fi director following his 2014 breakout film Ex Machina. Neither Boyle nor Garland returned to work on the 2007 sequel 28 Weeks Later, which was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, but this new idea appears to be good enough to bring both of them back on board for a third film.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of a third 28 Days Later film, which has been tentatively referred to as 28 Months Later. Back in 2015, Garland spoke about his idea for the sequel, which he described as “a sort of weird idea that popped into my head. Partly because of a trip I’d taken.” Garland suggested the idea to Boyle, who was working on another sequel to one of his film’s at the time, T2 Trainspotting, and producer Andrew Macdonald, who has reportedly been working on 28 Months Later since. Boyle had first expressed interest in a third 28 Days Later movie nearly a decade ago, but it seems like only now have things kicked into gear.

We’ll keep you updated as we hear more about this potential third 28 Days Later film. Hopefully it won’t be another 28 months until we find out something.