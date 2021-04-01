Fresh off her Oscar nomination for Mank, Amanda Seyfried has another Netflix movie on the way – Things Heard and Seen, a thriller based on the Elizabeth Brundage novel All Things Cease to Appear. Seyfried plays one half of a New York couple who move into a historic house in the Hudson Valley, only to discover the house has a dark, creepy history – and that it may be haunted. Watch the Things Heard and Seen trailer.

Things Heard and Seen Trailer

Things Heard and Seen wasn’t on my radar, but now I’m curious. Not so much because I think it looks particularly good – it looks fine based on this trailer – but because it has an interesting cast. Not only does it have Amanda Seyfried, who has continually delivered good work over the years despite the quality of the films she’s in, but it also has a killer supporting cast. Rhea Seehorn! Karen Allen! F. Murray Abraham!

Here’s a synopsis:

Catherine Clare (Amanda Seyfried) reluctantly trades life in 1980s Manhattan for a remote home in the tiny hamlet of Chosen, New York, after her husband George (James Norton) lands a job teaching art history at a small Hudson Valley college. Even as she does her best to transform the old dairy farm into a place where young daughter Franny will be happy, Catherine increasingly finds herself isolated and alone. She soon comes to sense a sinister darkness lurking both in the walls of the ramshackle property—and in her marriage to George.

Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman write and direct the movie, which also stars Natalia Dyer, Alex Neustaedter, Michael O’Keefe, Jack Gore, James Urbaniak, and Ana Sophia Heger.

This trailer is somewhat vague as to what, exactly, is going on here. Is the house actually haunted, or is all of the seemingly paranormal stuff in Seyfried’s character’s mind? And who are all the other characters lurking about? Perhaps the book’s synopsis will offer more insight:

Recent transplants to the small town of Chosen, New York, the Clares have not received the warmest welcome; once a thriving dairy farm, their home is haunted by the tragedy that left the former owner’s three sons orphaned and adrift. Late one winter afternoon, professor George Clare knocks on his neighbor’s door with terrible news: he returned from work to find his wife, Catherine, murdered in their bed. Someone took an ax to her head while their three-year-old daughter, Franny, played alone in her room across the hall. As one dark secret peels away to reveal others—and as the Clare marriage reveals itself to have a sinister darkness that rivals the farm’s history—Elizabeth Brundage offers a rich and complex portrait of the scars that can haunt a community for generations and the dark longings inside each and every one of us that drive us to do inexplicable things.

Things Heard and Seen arrives on Netflix April 29.