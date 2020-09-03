John Boyega may have walked away disappointed with his experience working on the new Star Wars trilogy, but that hasn’t turned him off sci-fi in general. The actor is slated to star in the Netflix original sci-fi mystery movie They Cloned Tyrone, and he’s finally getting some company in front of the camera. Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris (Chi-raq, Candyman) have joined the cast of the movie.

The Hollywood Reporter has news on the They Cloned Tyrone cast expanding with Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris, but it hasn’t been specified who their characters are. John Boyega is leading the film, and it seems that these two new additions to the cast will fill out the trio at the center of the movie who investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood. We don’t know the entire conspiracy, but we’re betting it has something to do with cloning someone named Tyrone.

They Cloned Tyrone will mark the directorial debut of Creed II writer Juel Taylor, who co-wrote the script for this new movie with Tony Rettenmaier. They’ll both also be producing with Charles King and his Macro production banner, along with Stephen “Dr.” Love and Kim Roth. Poppy Hanks and Mark R. Wright are also executive producing for Macro.

Back in 2019, They Cloned Tyrone was one of the films named on The Black List, a collection of the best unproduced screedplays in Hollywood. Thankfully, Netflix snatched up the movie that has been described as a “pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper” that is like a combination of Friday and Get Out.