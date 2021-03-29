For the past year, humanity has been dealing with the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. While it’s been a nightmare for millions to be stuck at home in order to keep themselves safe from COVID-19, it hasn’t been quite so bad for nature and the animal kingdom.

Thanks to the drastic decrease in human activity around the globe, the natural world was given more freedom to explore parts of the globe that they otherwise never would have seen. A new Apple TV+ documentary called The Year Earth Changed, narrated by David Attenborough, will show us exactly how nature improved with reduced human interference. Not only was it a treat that sparked many viral moments, but it should also serve as a wake-up call to humanity.

The Year Earth Changed Trailer

In a press release announcing The Year Earth Changed, narrator David Attenborough said:

“During this most difficult year many people have reappraised the value and beauty of the natural world and taken great comfort from it. But the lockdown also created a unique experiment that has thrown light on the impact we have on the natural world. The stories of how wildlife responded have shown that making even small changes to what we do can make a big difference.”

The video footage of deer, penguins, and even jaguars walking in metropolitan creates such a beautiful juxtaposition of the developed world and the beauty of nature that you can’t help but wish we were better about taking care of this planet. The trailer teases stories of turtles nesting in greater numbers with more ease, the Himalayas being visible from a nearby neighborhood for the first time in a long time, and more. This should all serve as evidence that we can make a change on this planet with a little bit of effort.

Plus, there’s a lot more nature goodness coming to Apple TV+ after The Year Earth Changed, because the documentary shows Tiny World and Earth at Night in Color have each been given orders for a second season. In the meantime, you’ll be able to catch The Year Earth Changed starting on April 16, 2021, just in time for Earth Day.