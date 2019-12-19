The Woman in the Window, based on the bestseller by A. J. Finn, is cut from the same cloth as stories like Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train, which could be good or bad. The Gone Girl film adaptation was wonderful, but the Girl on the Train movie was…not. There first The Woman in the Window trailer is now here, and – based on this footage, at least – it, unfortunately, looks closer to Girl on the Train than Gone Girl. On the plus side: it stars Amy Adams, who is almost always fantastic. Maybe Adams’ presence alone will help keep things going.

The Woman in the Window Trailer

Well, this trailer is certainly filled with choices. Bombastic music, weird action scenes (?), Gary Oldman apparently still wearing his Winston Churchill make-up. I honestly don’t know what to make of this. The Woman in the Window was originally supposed to open this year, but the release got pushed back so the producers could rework the third act, which reportedly did poorly with test audiences.

But hey: I love Amy Adams. She’s one of the best in the biz, and I want nothing but good things for her. She’s also backed up by a great cast: Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianne Moore, and Tracy Letts (who also wrote the screenplay). Joe Wright directs. Here’s the synopsis:

In “The Woman in the Window,” a psychological suspense thriller directed by Joe Wright, an agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. A stellar ensemble cast brings Tracy Letts’ screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no one—and nothing—is what it seems.

There are serious Rear Window vibes here, of course. But to call what’s on display in this footage “Hitchcockian” would be a mistake. So…don’t do it. The Woman in the Window opens May 15, 2020.