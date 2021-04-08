We’re finally going to get to see The Woman in the Window, the Joe Wright/Amy Adams film that was once scheduled to hit theaters in 2019. Poor test screenings, reshoots, and COVID-19 changed all that, but Netflix stepped in and purchased the film, and now they’re gearing up to start streaming it in May. Which means it’s time for a new trailer! Based on the best-selling novel by A. J. Finn (AKA Dan Malloy), The Woman in the Window is heavily inspired by familiar titles such as Rear Window and follows Adams as an agoraphobic child psychologist who begins to suspect something is amiss with her neighbors.

The Woman in the Window Trailer

The long, strange saga of The Woman in the Window is almost over. The story originated as a book by A. J. Finn, a pseudonym for writer Dan Malloy. The book became a huge bestseller, which meant a movie was inevitable. And the movie attracted some major talent – Joe Wright directs a cast that includes Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore. Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Tracy Letts (who also appears in the film) wrote the script. With that type of pedigree, The Woman in the Window began to generate awards season-buzz before anyone had even seen a single frame.

And then things went wrong. The movie was initially set for a theatrical release in 2019, but poor test screenings resulted in reshoots. The reshoots kept pushing the release date around, and it was recently revealed that Tony Gilroy, who has become Hollywood’s go-to script doctor, was brought in for rewrites. Alas, none of this seemed to help the movie, and when the reshot version was test screened the reaction was about the same. In the midst of all this, The New Yorker published a lengthy article about A. J. Finn/Dan Malloy that pointed out the writer’s long history of deceiving people during his climb to the top of the bestseller list.

Now, after all of these shenanigans and misadventures, The Woman in the Window will see the light of day thanks to Netflix. In the film, “Anna Fox (Amy Adams) is an agoraphobic child psychologist who finds herself keeping tabs on the picture perfect family across the street through the windows of her New York City brownstone. Her life is turned upside down when she inadvertently witnesses a brutal crime.”

The Woman in the Window arrives on Netflix on May 14, 2021.