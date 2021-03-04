It’s been a long road to the streaming…window for The Woman in the Window. Directed by Joe Wright and starring Amy Adams, The Woman in the Window was originally set to open on October 4, 2019, but after disastrous test screenings, the film was sent back for reshoots. But then it was delayed again when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused 20th Century Studios to bump it across various 2020 dates. Then word broke late last year that Netflix was nearing a deal for the psychological thriller. Now the streamer has finally set a premiere date for The Woman in the Window, for this spring. See The Woman in the Window release date below.

Netflix has set an official release date for The Woman in the Window after months of vaguely hinting that the film would hit the streamer “sometime in the first half of 2021.” The Woman in the Window will officially debut on Netflix on May 14, 2021, per an announcement via the Netflix Twitter. That’s roughly a year after it was set to open (post-reshoots) in theaters in 2020.

In The Woman in the Window, “an agoraphobic psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play.”Amy Adams stars as the woman in the window, while the rest of the cast includes impressive talents like Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Julianne Moore.

The Woman in the Window is based on the novel of the same name by A. J. Finn, the pseudonym of Daniel Mallory, a writer who came under scrutiny following an in-depth article in The New Yorker. Actor and writer Tracy Letts (who also stars the movie) penned the screenplay for the psychological thriller that falls in a similar vein as Gone Girl, The Girl on the Train, and other “unhinged women witness/are responsible for a murder” stories that have become popular beach reads in recent years.

