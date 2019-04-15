The magical creatures of the Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure ride are looking more realistic than ever. Universal Orlando Resorts released the first look at one of the titular creatures in the upcoming ride at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter land at Universal Orlando, which fans may recognize — though it looks decidedly un-fluffy as a giant animatronic puppet.

Fluffy the three-headed dog is the first of many creatures that will be unveiled in what is looking to be one of the most immersive experiences at the Harry Potter-themed area yet.

Wizarding World Hagrid Ride Creatures First Look

It’s so Fluffy! Though, just like the creature we met in Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone, it’s the least fluffy three-headed dog you could imagine. This animatronic Fluffy is the closest we’ll likely get to a real-life version of the magical creature, which feels like a direct response to theme park fans who criticized Universal Studios for relying too heavily on screen-based rides and attractions in recent years. Though the Wizarding World has its share of screens and projections, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is a full-on roller coaster built around physical set pieces and actual animatronic creatures.

The Universal Orlando blog will be debuting looks at new creatures every day through April 19, from fan-favorite characters to creatures never shown in the films. The next creature is apparently “a swarm of mischief-makers who love their tricks.”

But while we wait for the best Care of Magical Creatures class of our lives, you can see the testing of the ride in the video below.

Universal Orlando described the new addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter as “an immersive experience unlike any other, combining a new level of storytelling and innovative coaster technology with elaborate environments – including an actual forest with more than 1,200 live trees – to bring an all-new wizarding world adventure to life. Guests will embark on a journey with Hagrid – one of the most beloved characters in theHarry Potter films – into the Forbidden Forest to discover some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures.”

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Ride opens June 13, 2019 in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.