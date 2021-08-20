We already knew that Netflix is all in for The Witcher. It appears, however, that the streaming platform isn’t just about Witcher spin-offs and WitcherCon. They’re also into The Witcher showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Netflix Tossed (Many) A Coin to Schmidt Hissrich

During Netflix’s TCA session yesterday, the company announced it had struck a multi-year overall deal with Schmidt Hissrich. The agreement will have her write and produce other scripted series and projects for Netflix other than the Henry Cavill-led Witcher.

Schmidt Hissrich’s expanded deal, however, doesn’t mean she’ll be leaving the Continent anytime soon. She’ll continue on as showrunner/executive producer for The Witcher, and she’s also executive produces of the two current spinoffs — the live-action prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin, and the animated feature, The Witcher: Night of the Wolf.

“Lauren is a formidable talent with a strong creative vision and diverse skill-set that she brings to every project she touches,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Head of Global TV told Deadline. “Lauren’s work on The Witcher has firmly established her as both a preeminent creator and showrunner, and we’re excited to continue working with her on future projects.”

Schmidt Hissrich, unsurprisingly, also had nice things to say about the deal:

“I am so thrilled to have found my home at Netflix, and can’t wait to continue what’s been an incredibly fulfilling creative partnership. While my heart belongs to The Witcher franchise, I equally look forward to digging in on other exciting projects for their global audience in the years to come.”

Potential Projects Beyond The Witcher World

I’m curious to see what non-Witcher projects Schmidt Hissrich will bring to the streaming platform. Before she worked on the popular Netflix show based on the books by author Andrzej Sapkowski, she wrote on the Netflix Marvel shows Daredevil and The Defenders, and also The Umbrella Academy.

Schmidt Hissrich’s experience, however, isn’t just in the genre space. She started out her career as a staff writer for The West Wing and worked on other shows like Private Practice and Power. While I’d still place my money on her next project also being genre-based, her experience certainly leaves the door open for other possibilities.

Sadly, we’ll have to wait and see what she’ll bring to the small screen. In the meantime, we also sadly have to wait until December 17, 2021 to see the second season of The Witcher. Season 1 is still streaming on Netflix, however. So rewatch that in the meantime if you’re so inclined.