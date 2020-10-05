Toss a coin to your witcher, because he’s got some expensive-looking new armor. Geralt of Rivia has traded his leather armor for a fancy new breastplate that the famously musclebound Henry Cavill hopefully won’t break this time. Get a peek at Geralt’s brand new armor in The Witcher season 2 first look images.

The Witcher Season 2 First Look

You’re going to need abs of steel to go up against Henry Cavill, whose muscles were so big that he wore through several of his leather armor costumes when he was filming the first season of The Witcher. And thankfully, his new armor has that — quite literally. Yes, The Witcher seems to be fully embracing the camp that the first season flirted with, giving Geralt armor with abs carved into it. The only thing that separates it from a Joel Schumacher camp costume is the absence of armored nipples (though this is a show with witchcraft, and we could still yet get that).

The new The Witcher season 2 images were released by Cavill, who wrote in his caption an excerpt from Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher books: “‘It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf.’”

How cool! How ominous! What could it mean? It was probably just a cool passage that caught Cavill’s eye, but don’t accuse the actor of not doing his research — he is clearly just as well-read on Sapkowski’s original The Witcher novels as showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who takes inspiration from the books as well as the video games that popularized the property.

Cavill returns in The Witcher season 2 in the title role of the gruff monster hunter, and is joined by his unlikely band of misfits: Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan as the orphaned princess Ciri, and Joey Batey as everyone’s favorite bard Jaskier. In addition to returning cast members, the show is stepping up with its casting, bringing a host of new faces to face off against Geralt of Rivia. The cast for season 2 includes Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and recent graduate Mecia Simson as Francesca.

The eight-episode second season is in production after getting hit by coronavirus delays and is due to be released on Netflix in 2021.