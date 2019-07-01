Since Henry Cavill isn’t returning to the role of Superman anytime soon, he’s occupying his time by digging into the fantasy world of The Witcher. The video game franchise and book series is being turned into a show on Netflix, and the streaming service has just released the first official The Witcher photos, revealing the show’s lead characters. And it sounds like we’ll be getting more than that very soon, because Netflix is bringing the series to Comic-Con with a panel in Hall H.

If this is your first time encountering The Witcher, here’s Netflix’s official logline for the series:

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together

Today, Netflix released our first look at the three main characters. First up, there’s Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia:

Then we have Anya Cholatra as Yennefer, a sorceress and the true love of Geralt:

And finally, we have Freya Allan as Ciri, the young princess mentioned in the official logline:

This looks like standard fantasy fare, with Henry Cavill almost appearing as if he should be starring in a remake of Highlander. The world-building will be key to the success of this franchise, as it is in all fantasy properties. But the project still has to shake that stigma of video game adaptations never quite living up to their reputation. Perhaps the fact that there’s also a book series inspiring the Netflix adaptation will make a difference this time around. In fact, Netflix doesn’t even mention the existence of the video game series.

The rest of the cast in The Witcher includes Jodhi May (Game of Thrones) as Calanthe, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Fortitude) as Eist, Adam Levy (Knightfall) as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street) as Tissaia, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla, Therica Wilson-Read (Profile) as Sabrina, and Emma Appleton (The End of The F**king World) as Renfri, Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust) as Istredd, Maciej Musia? (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss.

All three of the main cast members, as well as showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, will be in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con on July 19 for a panel in Hall H at 2:15pm PT. We’ll be on hand to cover the panel, which will be hosted by Community co-star Yvette Nichole Brown. There will likely be some footage shown during that panel (maybe even online too), and hopefully more will be revealed about the series, so stay tuned to see what’s comes of that.

The Witcher doesn’t yet have a release date, but it will probably be announced at Comic-Con.