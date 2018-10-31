Netflix has revealed the first image from The Witcher, the new series that stars Henry Cavill as a white-haired monster hunter in a fantasy world besieged by tons of folklorish supernatural creatures. Now you get to see Cavill don a white wig and black leather clothes to play the titular “witcher,” Geralt of Rivia in the Witcher first look.

The Witcher First Look

The Witcher begins production this week, and Netflix commemorated the occasion with our first look at Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, an enhanced soldier who defends the Continent from all manner of monsters.

In the novel series and video game franchise upon which the upcoming series developed by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is based, Geralt of Rivia is a grizzled warrior whose white hair and hideous facial scars denote a hard life lived. But here…Cavill is everything but. At the very least, the production could have given him a spectacular beard, because we all know how great he looks in that. Here he kind of looks like Legolas and Lucius Malfoy had a baby in a pleather goods store.

To make matters worse, Netflix released a video of Cavill as Geralt, awkwardly emerging from the dark to take a swig from a tiny bottle. Then again, this is just a costume test and it could look a lot better in the actual series.

Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher! pic.twitter.com/1O2eWS1MkP — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2018

The series has also finalized its cast list, adding Eamon Farren (The ABC Murders, Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards, Sherlock) as Stregobor, Royce Pierreson (Wanderlust, Judy) as Istredd, Maciej Musia? (1983) as Sir Lazlo, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Jamillah & Aladdin, Dickensian) as Dara, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss. They join previously announced cast members such as Freya Allan and Adam Levy. Additional cast members are listed below:

Rebecca Benson – Marilka

– Marilka Shane Attwooll – Nohorn

– Nohorn Luke Neal – Vyr

– Vyr Matthew Neal – Nimir

– Nimir Tobi Bamtefa – Danek

– Danek Sonny Serkis – Martin

– Martin Roderick Hill – Fletcher

– Fletcher Inge Beckmann – Aridea

– Aridea Charlotte O’Leary – Tiffania

– Tiffania Natasha Culzac – Toruviel

– Toruviel Amit Shah – Torque

– Torque Tom Canton – Filavandrel

The Witcher is filming in Hungary now. Here is the logline for the series from Netflix:

Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

The Witcher TV series will consist of eight episodes, which are set to be directed by Alik Sakharov, Charlotte Brändström, and Alex Garcia Lopez.