The Witcher, the Netflix show based on a series of novels that also inspired a smash hit video game franchise, has become a big hit. People seem to genuinely dig the show, and sure, most of them are probably watching to ogle Henry Cavill, but that counts, too, damn it. But if you’re a fan of both the games and the show, and you’ve spent your days hoping for some sort of crossover event, you just might be on the cusp of having your wish granted. So you better think up a better wish, fast. And no wishing for more wishes, that’s cheating.

Something is Happening on July 9

On the old Twitter Dot Com, we have this message.

Hey @WitcherNetflix, are you free on July 9th? — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 11, 2021

Intriguing! Are the two Witcher accounts about to get married? Rent a condo together? Go skydiving? What are they up to? We demand answers! Let’s see what the other Witcher account has to say.

It's a date! — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 11, 2021

A date, you say? That can only mean the Witcher accounts will share a plate of spaghetti and accidentally bite into the same strand until they end up kissing, Lady and the Tramp-style. Or it could mean something completely different. For instance: there could be a new Witcher game on the way, and it could somehow crossover with the TV series. This is all wild speculation on my part, but speculation is all I have, so tread softly because you tread on my dreams.

The Witcher video game series ended with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in 2017, although there were two DLC packs, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine, as well as a spin-off, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales. But a new game that somehow ties into the TV series would no doubt excite fans. So make a note on your calendar for July 9.

Netflix Loves The Witcher

Since its premiere in 2019, The Witcher has become a big deal for Netflix. The streaming service gave the show a second eight-episode season before the first season even dropped. And according to Parrot Analytics, The Witcher, in its US debut, was the third most “in demand” original streaming series, behind Stranger Things and The Mandalorian.

Netflix wants The Witcher to be their latest big franchise, so they’re all in. They’ve ordered an animated spin-off film titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which is due out sometime this year. The movie focuses on “the origin story of Geralt’s mentor and fellow witcher Vesemir.” Then there’s the live-action prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, which has this synopsis: “1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be.” No word on when we might see that – the COVID-19 pandemic kind of messed up the timeline for all this stuff. But take comfort in knowing The Witcher season 2 will (probably) drop sometime this year.

Update: Witcher Con?

Well, it looks like the July 9 event is something called WitcherCon. So…I guess you should probably ignore literally everything I wrote above. But I’m sure you already do that anyway. Happy WitcherCon, gang! Here’s more info on that:

Taking place on Friday, July 9 2021, WitcherCon is an epic event for Witcher fans old and new, bringing together the worlds of The Witcher video games and the TV series. It will feature:

A variety of entertaining and interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought The Witcher to life in-game and on-screen.

Breaking news, exclusive behind the scenes and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise.

Intimate looks into the creativity and production behind CD PROJEKT RED’s games, including the upcoming mobile game The Witcher: Monster Slayer, comic books and fan gear, AND Netflix’s live action series The Witcher plus merchandise, as well as the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf.

Expert explorations into the lore, legends, monsters and origins of the Continent.

Available on both Twitch and YouTube, WitcherCon will first air on July 9 at 7:00 PM CEST. Fans will be able to watch WitcherCon across two separate streams, with each one containing exclusive content. The second stream, which also airs on Twitch and YouTube, will begin at 03:00 AM CEST on July 10.