Back when Lost was all the rage on ABC, every network was trying to craft their own mysterious series to follow in its footsteps. But with the series being over for 10 years, Amazon is hoping a new generation won’t know any better when they take a chance on The Wilds. The new young adult series finds a group of teen girls stranded on a deserted island after their plane crashes, and the “one twist” that they’re putting out there from the get-go is that these girls didn’t end up on the island by accident! What?!

Watch The Wilds trailer below

The Wilds Trailer

It would seem that these teen girls all have something that they’re struggling with in their life. And the end of the trailer appears to tease the fact that their loved ones knew that this was going to happen. Perhaps it’s part of some kind of radical therapy? I don’t know, but it’s all rather melodramatic.

This is clearly Amazon’s attempt to tap into the audiences that Freeform and The CW enjoy, and if you need anymore evidence of that, I’m not sure that I recognize a single name among the cast. Rachel Griffiths, Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, and Troy Winbush all star in the series. So if that does anything for you, then you’re probably in the prime demographic for this show.

The Wilds was created by Sarah Streicher (Daredevil), who also executive producers with Amy B. Harris (Sex and the City and The Carrie Diaries), Jamie Tarses (Happy Endings), and Dylan Clark (The Batman, Bird Box).It’s co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios

The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they’ve all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.

The Wilds will debut all 10 episodes of the first season on Amazon Prime on December 11, 2020. The first episode will be available to everyone, whether you have an Amazon Prime subscription or not, from midnight on December 11 through Christmas Day.