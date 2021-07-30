(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

The first season of Amazon’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time books (of which there are 15 total) is set to premiere soon. Here’s what you need to know about the show, including the cast, crew, and where you can watch it.

The Wheel of Time Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The Wheel of Time’s first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video sometime in November 2021. We don’t know yet if Amazon will drop the first season’s six episodes all at once or weekly. If it follows Amazon’s usual release practices, it will likely drop all at once.

What is The Wheel of Time?

The Wheel of Time is a high fantasy series inspired by the popular books by Robert Jordan. The book series spans 15 novels; Jordan wrote the first 12 and then Brandon Sanderson penned the remaining three after Jordan’s death.

The focus of the series, however, differs from the books. In the show, Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai — a group of powerful women wizards — is at the forefront rather than the Chosen One, Rand Al’Thor.

According to Deadline, the first season will follow Moiraine as “she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women. Moiraine believes one of them might be the reincarnation of an incredibly powerful individual, whom prophecies say will either save humanity or destroy it.”

That “reincarnation of an incredibly powerful individual” is undoubtedly Rand Al’Thor.

Even though the first season hasn’t aired yet, Amazon has already greenlit a second season.

The Wheel of Time Director, Crew, And More

Rafe Judkins, who worked on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. previously, is the showrunner for The Wheel of Time. Stranger Things alum Uta Briesewitz is on board to direct the first two episodes of the first season.

The Wheel of Time Cast

The series’ cast includes Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Madeleine Madden as Egwene Al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve, and Josha Stradowski as Rand Al’Thor.

Before being cast in Wheel of Time, Pike is best known for a role in Gone Girl and playing Jane Bennet in 2005’s Pride and Prejudice. The rest of the cast has Hollywood experience, but it’s fair to say that they’re relative unknowns before landing a part in the upcoming Amazon show.

The Wheel of Time Sneak Peek

We haven’t got much about the show yet, though Amazon did release a short teaser of the opening credits for the show, which features a snake eating its own tail, something that the order of Aes Sedai had featured on the rings they wear.

Amazon also released a poster for the series, with Moiraine looking badass: