This weekend’s virtual San Diego Comic-Con (AKA Comic-Con@Home) was full of teasers for The Walking Dead franchise.

For the most recent spinoff show — the limited series, The Walking Dead: World Beyond — we got a whole scene from the upcoming second and final season. Check out the first look from the upcoming season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond below.

The Walking Dead The World Beyond Season 2 First Look

If the clip is any indication, the Civic Republic Military (CRM) remains the main focus of the second season. We found out in the first season the group includes communities from three cities (Portland and Omaha are two of them) and their numbers are in the hundreds of thousands. Once you’re part of the CRM, you can’t get out. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) knows this firsthand, as he’s presumably been held there for years.

The group in World Beyond has had a lot of run-ins with the CRM. Need a refresher about what the limited series is all about? Here’s the official synopsis:

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond expands the universe of The Walking Dead, delving into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.”

The CRM Is Bad News

According to the clip, it looks like newcomer Jelani Alladin (Will Campbell) was part of the CRM and is now being hunted down by them. Is he one of the heroes? Or is he a villain? The scene doesn’t let us know for sure either way, but I bet he’s not telling his new friends everything he knows.

The World Beyond cast includes Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. In addition to Alladin, new additions to the cast in season 2 include Natalie Gold, Joe Holt and Ted Sutherland.

The second and final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres on AMC Sunday, October 3 at 10 P.M. ET, with new episodes premiering early on AMC+ all season.