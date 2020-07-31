‘The Vow’ Trailer: HBO’s New Documentary Series Focuses on the Publicized Cult NXIVM
Posted on Friday, July 31st, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
There’s a chance that you might have already heard about the cult NXIVM. Smallville actress Allison Mack was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy stemming from her participation in the organization’s nefarious activities. But soon you’ll get the full story about NXIVM thanks to The Vow, a new documentary series from HBO that aims to uncover exactly what this organization was all about. Watch The Vow trailer below to see for yourself.
The Vow Trailer
Under the guise of an American multi-level marketing company, NXIVM was a cult that has been accused of being a recruiting platform for a secret society known as “The Vow” (or sometimes “DOS”) in which women were branded and forced into sexual slavery. The group’s founder, Keith Raniere, was convicted in federal court of sex trafficking and racketeering last summer, and several more people associated with the cult, including Allison Mack, were arrested and indicted on federal charges related to NXIVM and have since plead guilty. The details that have emerged from these cases are disturbing to say the least.
Filmmakers Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer (The Great Hack, The Square, Control Room) will dive into NXIVM by talking to some of the cult’s participants. While many were victims of abuse and coercion, there are also apparently stories of “profound transformation” that make the story of NXIVM all the more perplexing and fascinating.
The Vow premieres on HBO starting on August 23, 2020. Here’s the official synopsis for the series:
From Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer (The Great Hack, The Square, Control Room) comes The Vow, a documentary series following a number of people deeply involved in the self-improvement group NXIVM over the course of several years.
The series takes a deep, nuanced look at the organization faced with various charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, against its highest members – most notably founder Keith Raniere, who was convicted in June 2019 and is currently awaiting sentencing.
Amidst claims by NXIVM participants of both profound transformation and devastating abuse, the series, like Noujaim and Amer’s previous films, seeks to reveal the issues behind the headlines and explore the emotional toll of unfolding events on these individuals.