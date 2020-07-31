There’s a chance that you might have already heard about the cult NXIVM. Smallville actress Allison Mack was charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy stemming from her participation in the organization’s nefarious activities. But soon you’ll get the full story about NXIVM thanks to The Vow, a new documentary series from HBO that aims to uncover exactly what this organization was all about. Watch The Vow trailer below to see for yourself.

The Vow Trailer

Under the guise of an American multi-level marketing company, NXIVM was a cult that has been accused of being a recruiting platform for a secret society known as “The Vow” (or sometimes “DOS”) in which women were branded and forced into sexual slavery. The group’s founder, Keith Raniere, was convicted in federal court of sex trafficking and racketeering last summer, and several more people associated with the cult, including Allison Mack, were arrested and indicted on federal charges related to NXIVM and have since plead guilty. The details that have emerged from these cases are disturbing to say the least.

Filmmakers Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer (The Great Hack, The Square, Control Room) will dive into NXIVM by talking to some of the cult’s participants. While many were victims of abuse and coercion, there are also apparently stories of “profound transformation” that make the story of NXIVM all the more perplexing and fascinating.

The Vow premieres on HBO starting on August 23, 2020. Here’s the official synopsis for the series: