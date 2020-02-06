The Vast of Night is proof that you can do a whole lot with very little. This low-budget sci-fi thriller operates with a meager budget, but still manages to pack in a ton of inventive, cinematic moments in its early scenes to hook you. In The Vast of Night, a group of young people in 1950s New Mexico become convinced there’s something very strange going on in their sleepy little town. Something out of this world. Check out The Vast of Night trailer below.

The Vast of Night Trailer

I caught The Vast of Night at Fantastic Fest, and I liked most of it. The first hour or so of the film is undeniably exciting, with the camera constantly moving as it follows switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) all over their small New Mexico town late one night in the 1950s. Director Andrew Patterson does so much with these opening moments, building up incredible momentum. But this also hurts the film somewhat, because the rest of The Vast of Night can never quite live up to these opening moments.

That said, my lukewarm take on the movie seems to be in the minority, as most people really dug the film overall. Reviewing for /Film, Marisa Mirabal wrote:

The Vast of Night encompasses all of the disquieting elements of the Cold War era, while simultaneously harnessing a sweet undercurrent of his characters’ ambition, young love, and hope for the future. Like the characters that are drawn to the peculiar sound and dark sky on that fateful evening, The Vast of Night is a film that lures the audience’s attention to the screen and will leave you wanting more films from Patterson down the road.

In The Vast of Night, “In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young, winsome switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, switchboards, crossed patchlines and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a scavenger hunt toward the unknown.”

The film, which also stars Bruce Davis and Gail Cronauer, opens in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video soon.