David F. Sandberg is set to make a return to the horror genre with The Unsound, a horror film that Netflix has acquired in a heated bidding war. Based on the BOOM! Studios graphic novel by Cullen Bunn and Jack T. Cole, The Unsound movie follows a psychiatrist who returns to the insane asylum where her mother once worked and is now a patient.

Deadline reports that Netflix has landed the feature film rights to The Unsound, which will be helmed by David F. Sandberg in the Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation director’s return to the horror genre. But Sandberg will be sticking for now with the comic book genre, as The Unsound is based on the graphic novel by The Sixth Gunn and Harrow County writer Cullen Bunn and Jack T. Cole. Bunn and Cole’s graphic novel follows a nurse who signs up to work at a psychiatric hospital where strange occurrences begin to take place. Here is the synopsis for the upcoming feature film via Deadline:

In The Unsound, a psychiatrist returns to the insane asylum where her mother once worked and is now a patient, hoping to quell a bloody wave of horror that’s been unleashed. As she descends down the rabbit hole and discovers hard truths about her own past, she comes to understand the hospital is hiding secrets of its own, and perhaps she and her mother have more in common than she realized.

The adaptation will be penned by Skylar James, whose script 29 Mole Street topped the BloodList and Hit List. Sandberg and his longtime collaborator Lotta Losten will produce via their new production company Mangata alongside BOOM! Studios’ Ross Richie and Stephen Christy. Adam Yoelin and James are executive producers.

20th Century Fox acquired a minority stake in BOOM!, which has the largest library of comic book titles outside of Marvel and DC, in 2017, but the deal was put on hold following the Disney/Fox merger. Though the deal remains under Disney, it seems BOOM! is now taking feature adaptations of its title into its own hands with The Unsound. Sandberg is an inspired choice for the film as well. His debut film Lights Out put his name on the map, becoming a surprise hit that grossed $148 million worldwide. It would land him in the diretor’s chair for Annabelle: Creation before he made a heel-turn to helm the sincere and light-hearted Warner Bros. superhero movie Shazam! It will be interesting to see Sandberg make a return to horror, however, especially with Netflix backing it the film.