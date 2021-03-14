While many Sam Raimi fans are eager to see what the filmmaker can do in the comic book realm again with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, others may be happier to see him producing a new horror film from Sony Pictures.

The Unholy follows Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead, Watchmen) as a journalist investigating a story about a young deaf girl who was suddenly able to hear after allegedly being visited by the Virgin Mary. However, the supposed miracle may actually be a sign of something more sinister lingering beneath the surface. Watch The Unholy trailer below to find out more.

The Unholy Trailer

There’s a lot of unsettling imagery here that makes this a fairly straightforward possession movie. Bleeding Virgin Mary statues, burning crosses, shady priests, and all the stuff you’ve come to expect from religious horror is front and center. The use of “Ave Maria” also adds an ominous flare to the proceedings as the terror of it all becomes more apparent.

Sam Raimi only produced The Unholy, which is written and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos (writer of The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Beauty and the Beast) and based on James Herbert’s 1983 novel Shrine. The rest of the cast includes Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Diogo Morgado, Cricket Brown and Cary Elwes.

Here’s the official synopsis and poster for The Unholy:

‘The Unholy’ follows Alice, a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate. When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister. The Unholy is produced by Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Evan Spiliotopoulos, written for the screen and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos, and is based upon James Herbert’s best-selling book ‘Shrine’.

The Unholy arrives just in time for Good Friday on April 2, 2021.