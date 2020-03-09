Nicole Kidman continues her HBO show reign with The Undoing, a new limited series Kidman stars in and executive produces. Based on the novel You Should Have Known, the series finds Kidman playing a therapist whose life unravels following a murder and a public disaster that may or may not involve her husband, played by Hugh Grant. It’s all very mysterious and tense, and is likely designed to keep viewers addicted and hungry for more episodes. Watch The Undoing trailer below.

The Undoing Trailer

Bird Box filmmaker Susanne Bier helms The Undoing, a new limited series written by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelly. The re-teaming of Kidman and Kelly probably seemed like a no-brainer to HBO – but will The Undoing generate as much heat as Lies? It looks a lot more intense, and a lot less, well…meme-able than that former show.

The Undoing “follows Grace and Jonathan Fraser (Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant) who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.”

The book’s synopsis offers some more insight into what’s going on here:

Grace Reinhart Sachs is living the only life she ever wanted for herself, devoted to her husband, a pediatric oncologist at a major cancer hospital, their young son, Henry, and the patients she sees in her therapy practice. Grace is also the author of the forthcoming You Should Have Known, a book in which she castigates women for not valuing their intuition and calls upon them to pay attention to their first impressions of men. But weeks before the book is published, a chasm opens in her own life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster, and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must disassemble one life and create another for her child and herself.

The series also stars Edgar Ramirez as Detective Joe Mendoza; Ismael Cruz Cordova as Fernando Alves; Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves; Lily Rabe as Sylvia Steinetz; Noma Dumezweni as Haley Fitzgerald; Noah Jupe as Henry Fraser, Jonathan and Grace’s precocious and artistic 12-year-old son; Sofie Gråbøl as Catherine Stamper; and Donald Sutherland as Franklin Reinhardt, Grace’s father, a retired financier and loving grandfather who is tasked with protecting his family when turbulent revelations come to light.

The Undoing arrives on May 10.