The Chris Pratt sci-fi action flick The Tomorrow War is headed to Amazon Prime Video in time for the July 4 weekend. The Chris McKay-directed pic was originally set up at Paramount and intended to open in theaters on December 25, 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on those plans, and earlier this year reports surfaced that Amazon was considering picking up the movie. Now, it’s official: Amazon has the film and will release it this July.

July 2, 2021, to be exact. That will give viewers a chance to stream the film at home during the 4th of July weekend – unless they want to leave the house and watch Top Gun: Maverick, which will open in theaters on July 1. Both Tomorrow War and Top Gun come from Skydance Media, which makes Skydance poised to own Independence Day weekend this year.

In The Tomorrow War, “the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.”

“The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heart strings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn’t be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt—who brings such dynamic star power to the film—along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans.”

Chris McKay added: “I’m so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie… something that’s increasingly rare. Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me … and I hope will thrill audiences this summer.”