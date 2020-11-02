The Rupert Sanders adaptation of Tim O’Brien’s Vietnam War collection The Things They Carried has drafted an impressive cast. Tye Sheridan, Tom Hardy, Stephan James, Bill Skarsgard, Pete Davidson, Ashton Sanders, Martin Sensmeier, Moises Arias, and Angus Cloud will star in the film, which follows the story of the men of Alpha Company during the Vietnam War.

Deadline has the scoop on the pretty impressive The Things They Carried cast. Is this going to be the Vietnam-era The Thin Red Line, at least in terms of recognizable faces? We’ll see. As Deadline adds, the casting process isn’t over yet, so there are more names to come. Rupert Sanders is helming the pic with a script from Scott B. Smith, who wrote the excellent screenplay adaptation for his novel A Simple Plan, and the not-so-excellent screenplay adaptation for his novel The Ruins (the book version is vastly superior).

The Things They Carried will be produced by Tom Hardy’s Hardy Son & Baker, along with Dean Baker. David Zander (Spring Breakers) is also producing, which Amy T. Hu serves as executive producer. Published in 1990, The Things They Carried blends fact and fiction based on author Tim O’Brien’s experiences as a soldier in the 23rd Infantry Division during the Vietnam War. Here’s a synopsis:

The protagonist, who is named Tim O’Brien, begins by describing an event that occurred in the middle of his Vietnam experience. “The Things They Carried” catalogs the variety of things his fellow soldiers in the Alpha Company brought on their missions. Several of these things are intangible, including guilt and fear, while others are specific physical objects, including matches, morphine, M-16 rifles, and M&M’s candy.

“Tim O’Brien’s The Things They Carried is his seminal masterwork – a raw, unflinching, and emotionally truthful literary experience filtered through a kaleidoscope of memory that’s impossible not to be profoundly moved by,” said Hardy and Baker. “We are all deeply passionate about and honoured to have the good fortune of working alongside Tim in bringing his vital classic to screen – and together with our incredible cast, Rupert, Scott, and David – we look forward to creating what we feel will be an important film.”

Sanders added: “The Things They Carried is a beautifully crafted work and one of the most viscerally evocative books I have ever read. For me, it transcends its subject of young men at war and explores the landscape of deep human emotions that reside within all of us. We live in such turbulent times, and the themes of love, fear, and mortality that Tim explored thirty years ago still resonate today, maybe even more powerfully. I am so excited about the cast we have put together – we have not seen this many young stars from different backgrounds sharing the screen since the days of Platoon or The Outsiders.“