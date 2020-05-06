Chris Pratt is making his return to television with the conspiracy thriller series The Terminal List, which has just landed at Amazon Studios. Based on Jack Carr‘s bestselling novel, The Terminal List series is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by David DiGilio, both of whom executive produce the series, which will be Pratt’s first series-regular role since Parks and Recreation.

Deadline reports that Amazon Studios has landed the Chris Pratt-starring thriller series The Terminal List in the Jurassic World star’s buzzy return to television. The Terminal List is based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, a former Navy SEAL and Special Ops leader, and follows a Navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed during a covert mission and finds himself at the center of a vast conspiracy.

Here is the synopsis for the bestselling 2018 novel by Carr:

On deployment in Afghanistan, Lieutenant Commander James Reece’s entire team is killed in a catastrophic ambush. But the deaths don’t stop there, and Reece soon discovers that this was not an act of war by a foreign enemy but a conspiracy that runs to the highest levels of government. With nothing left to lose, Reece directs the lessons that he’s learned in over a decade of constant warfare towards revenge, ruthlessly targeting his enemies without regard for the laws of combat or the rule of law.

The series reunites Pratt with his Magnificent Seven director Antoine Fuqua, to whom Pratt brought the project after the actor nabbed the rights to the book by Carr. The two of them took it to MRC Television, and David DiGilio (Strange Angel) boarded the project, which drew the interest of several streamers in February before ultimately landing at Amazon. Amazon Studios will co-produce with Civic Center Media, MRC’s joint TV venture with UTA.

The Terminal List will be a buzzy return to the small screen for Pratt, who was launched to fame by the beloved NBC comedy Parks and Recreation before finding superstardom with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World films. But this role is a far cry from the lovable doofuses Pratt used to play on TV — this is a shiny, tough role made for the Hollywood leading man that Pratt has become, playing to the star’s action chops. However, The Terminal List will be more than just a vanity project for Pratt — the series is bringing in veterans and their families into multiple aspects of the series production to help with authenticity, including hiring veterans for half of the writing staff.