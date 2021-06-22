There’s a brand new The Suicide Squad trailer, which means it’s time for us to obsessively nerd out over the latest footage. This trailer goes heavy on the action, but also drops some new tantalizing info about what can expect to see in James Gunn‘s supervillain action-comedy. Read our The Suicide Squad trailer breakdown below to get the details.

Bloodsport Put Superman in the I.C.U.

As the trailer opens, we see Idris Elba as Robert DuBois, AKA Bloodsport, locked away in prison. A voice-over from Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) tells us what the character is in the slammer for: he put Superman in the I.C.U. by shooting the Man of Steel with a Kryptonite bullet. This raises all sorts of questions – how do you treat Superman in a hospital? Can you give him an IV with fluids if no needle can pierce his skin? Also: where did Bloodsport get the Kryptonite bullet? Are they easy to come by? If so, I imagine people would be shooting Superman more often. Perhaps I’m overthinking this. In any case, this is a neat character detail for Bloodsport and I dig it.

Amanda Waller is Taking This Mission Extra Seriously

Bloodsport’s daughter Tyla (played by Storm Reid) appears to be in some sort of legal trouble. She tells her father that she has a court date coming up – and that Amanda Waller offered to help with that…for a price. The price is getting Bloodsport to join the Suicide Squad, something he flat-out does not want to do. But the prospect of helping his daughter appears to be too good to resist. As for Amanda Waller, she justifies this bit of blackmail by stating that the mission she wants to send Bloodsport and the Suicide Squad on is “more important than you can possibly imagine.” Very dramatic!

Weasel Eats Children

The biggest laugh in this trailer comes at a moment where the characters are trying to figure out just what the hell Weasel is. Pete Davidson‘s Blackguard thinks the furry monstrosity is a dog, and Nathan Fillion‘s T.D.K. backs him up, suggesting that Weasel might be an Afghan Hound. Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn then cuts in to suggest that Weasel might be a werewolf – something that gets all of these infamous murderers nervous about sharing a tight space with a werewolf. Buzzkill Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) shuts all this talk down by revealing that Weasel is, in fact, a weasel (what a twist!). He then proceeds to reveal that Weasel is harmless – as long as you overlook the fact that he killed “27 children.” Oh Weasel, you scamp!

Project Starfish

This trailer gives us a little more insight into the Suicide Squad’s latest mission. As Amanda Waller reveals, the squad has to “destroy every trace of something known only as Project Starfish.” There are no further details, but whatever Project Starfish is, it clearly has something to do with Starro – the giant alien starfish who appears to be the main villain of the film. John Cena‘s Peacemaker cuts in here to wonder if this has anything to do with the fact that “starfish” is also a “slang term for a butthole.” “Think there’s any connection?” he asks Amanda Waller. Amanda Waller does not.

Expect Lots of Action

This trailer is a bit of a departure from the previous two trailers for the film. While the previous red band and green band trailers played up the comedy elements and overall weirdness of the film, this trailer is all about action. This means we get lots and lots of action here – we’re talking tons of scenes featuring explosions, buildings collapsing, characters firing weapons, and more. We even get to see sweet chonky boy King Shark being swung around in the air by Starro. To this I can only say: protect King Shark at all costs. He better survive this mission.

Rick Flag Refuses to Give King Shark the Respect He Deserves

Speaking of King Shark, at the very end of the trailer we get to hear boring Rick Flag scolding him – and calling him Nanaue in the process. This is technically correct, as it’s King Shark’s real name in the comics (and is taken from Hawaiian Mythology). But it has me wondering: does no one call King Shark “King Shark” in this movie? Or is Rick Flagg refusing to honor our beloved large, hungry boy and call him by his proper title? It does seem like Rick has nicknames for other characters – he calls Daniela Melchior‘s Ratcatcher 2 “Ratatouille.” But his stubborn refusal to honor King Shark’s royal title just won’t stand. Show the king some respect, Rick.

***

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.